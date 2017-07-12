Mason Arbic spent almost as much time with the ball in the end zone as he spent with the offence during breaks on the sidelines.

He scored four touchdowns and added three, two-point conversions to lead the Fort Erie KLIX Sports Photography Longhorns past the West Niagara Home Hardware Steelers 38-7 in bantam football Sunday at Crystal Ridge Community Centre in Fort Erie.

Anthony Gomez also scored a touchdown for the Longhorns who improved to 6-0, best in the division and tops in the Niagara Regional Minor Football Association.

Josh Veizer, with a touchdown and one-point conversion; scored for the Steelers, who fell to 0-6 in league play.

Argonauts 20, Titans 0

Brock Coffin and the Niagara Falls Legion Branch 51 Argonauts blanked the visiting Niagara Barron Roofing Titans in bantam action at Westlane Secondary School.

Brock Coffin rounded out the scoring for Niagara Falls with a two-point conversion.

Mike Stranges had an interception and D.J. Shannon recovered a fumble for the Argos who improved to 4-2.

The Welland-based Titans, who are also stocked with the players from St. Catharines, fell to 2-4.

Up next are the Longhorns facing the Argonauts in a neutral-site game at Kiwanis Field in St. Catharines, and the Titans visiting the Steelers at the Leisureplex in Smithville. Kickoff for both games in 1:30 p.m.

Longhorns 27, Tiger-Cats 24

The peewee Fort Erie Golden Horseshoe & Apparel Longhorns edged the visiting Welland Port Colborne Optimist Club Ticats to improve to 2-4.

Kody Macrae, with two touchdowns, two-point conversion; Brandon Croft, touchdown, convert; and Andre Hoffman, touchdown; put points on the scoreboard for the Longhorns in Sunday’s game at Crystal Ridge Community Centre.

Replying for 1-5 Welland were Nick Jokic, two touchdowns; Colton Kizlyk and Patric Scully, one touchdown each.

Argonauts 12, Seahawks 10

At Westlane, Ricki Moodie scored two touchdowns and the Niagara Falls Condotta Merritt Argos improved their peewee record to 3-3 with a victory over the visiting St. Catharines Paul’s Kids Seahawks.

Aeden MacFayden scored a touchdown and Thomas Alexander a two-point conversion for the 3-2 Seahawks whose other points came on a safety.

This Sunday’s peewee action getting underway at 11:30 a.m. has the Seahawks hosting the Longhorns at Kiwanis Field, and the West Niagara Pneu Hyde Falcons, 5-0 and coming off a bye; home to the Ticats.

This is a bye week for the Argonauts.

Longhorns 27, Tiger-Cats 7

Grant Spada scored a touchdown and kicked three converts to help the Fort Erie J & A Athletics Longhorns stay undefeated in Football Niagara’s atom ranks with a victory over the visiting Welland Tiger-Cats.

Jordan Payne and Ryan Schultz each made their way into the end zone with a touchdown as the Longhorns improved their record to 5-0-1.

Calem Smith, with a touchdown; and Ben Tsanoff, one-point convert; replied for Welland, now 0-6.

Lions 24, Seahawks 20

Austin McRae scored two touchdowns and Blake MacKinnim and Shsheen Shirazi one each as the atom Niagara Falls E-Quip Rentals edged the visiting St. Catharines Seahawks.

Niagara Falls improved to 4-2, while St. Catharines fell to 1-4 despite Braden Genest’s three touchdowns and one-point converts from Evan Panucci and Evan McCue.

The Lions have the bye Sunday, with the Seahawks hosting the Longhorns in a 9:30 a.m. kickoff and the Ticats at the 3-1-1 West Niagara R. Bailey Steelers, also kicking off at 9:30 a.m.

