BARKOVICH: Something about Mary …

The passing last week of a longtime family friend stirred reflections, memories, even dreams.

Mary died Wednesday, July 5. She was 71.

Our roots go back to Fifth Street, off King Street, then a mosaic, heartland neighbourhood of tight-knit, hard-working, blue collar families, most of them ethnic. Our routes took us separate ways, but like many other things in life, they have a way of converging.

We didn’t have a recreation centre per se, but back in the 1950s and early 1960s — the “growing-up” years — we had the Croatian Sons Club hall.

Our families and others from across town gravitated there for weddings, dances, picnics, concerts, showers and occasionally, funeral wakes.

It served as a meeting place for decades, until the mid-1960s.

I remember Mary was one of many kids, mainly the girls, who learned Croatian folk dancing when it was offered there. Regrettably, I was a sour note, a Croatian instrument class dropout after only a few weeks, succumbing to peer group pressure and the call of the street where ball hockey was played on weekend afternoons when lessons were in session.

I remember Mary, and other girls from the ’hood, in marathon skipping sessions.

Some times they congregated on the sidewalk near Rice’s Lane between our and the Yuraich house, or in front of the Croatian hall, or further down the street, in front of Joe Miller’s.

We boys dared match skipping skills with them, but not when it came to double Dutch. I remember Mary as one of the more proficient double Dutch skippers, skipping on and on and on until sheer exhaustion caused her to misstep, and then it was someone else’s turn.

I remember some mornings we walked to school together. St. Mary’s at Plymouth Road and Third Street was a hop, skip and jump away. Or so it seemed, compared to the trek to the previous school I attended, Sts. Peter and Paul which was off Ontario Road not far from the Page-Hersey pipe-making plant.

The diversion those days was the new hospital that was taking shape on Third Street in what was called the Cordage bush. It was all but impossible to walk past it without stopping to gawk at the huge structure that was transforming the neighbourhood in spectacular fashion, especially in the eyes of 10-, 11-, 12-year-olds who were witnesses to this change.

I remember times that we — Mary and other kids from the street — went hunting polliwogs in the Cordage “wetland,” Mason jars or other containers in hand, at the ready for dipping into ponds and catching those fleeting, tiny swimmers. I don’t know why but I relived this memory in a dream a couple nights after we’d heard about her passing.

Just nine months ago, we were seated at the same table for the Croatian National Home’s 50th anniversary banquet. She was to my left. She’d had mixed emotions about attending. She and late husband George’s wedding reception was the first to be held in the new hall and she was sentimental about that.

I remember our chit chat that evening about the “old days”: the dance lessons, the weddings, the banquets, the concerts, the dances at the old hall on Fifth Street; the growing-up years in the neighbourhood; and childhood friends with names like Podrebarac, Yuraich, Mihaljev, Cunjak, Tezak, Zoretich, among others.

And there was consensus on this point: Where did the time go? It seemed like only yesterday …

Mary’s funeral mass was at her beloved Croatian parish, St. Anthony of Padova on River Road. Croatian, even though it does not currently have a resident Croatian pastor. But images, art and symbols that decorate the church are guardians and vivid reminders of the cultural presence and heritage. I am sure they give its parishioners hope.

Many of Mary’s and her family’s friends were there, but also former colleagues from the Catholic school board office including the director of education, John Crocco, and some senior administrative staff. I saw in this a deep-seated sign of respect on their part. Her death notice described her as a “well known and dedicated employee” of the board. For many, many years she had been the name and face behind the voice that so, so warmly greeted telephone callers to the school board office. Yes, Mary Zdelar, who grew up on Fifth Street, was well known to many.

We were not able to attend the visitation at J.J. Patterson and Sons Funeral Residence, so I would like to offer our condolences now to those who feel Mary’s loss most deeply, daughter Lisa and son-in-law Paul Dinga, son Kevin Zdelar and the members of her immediate family.

