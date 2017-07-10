NRP looking for possible gunman

The apparent discharge of a firearm into a Niagara Falls home has prompted calls for assistance from Niagara Regional Police.

On Sunday, police responded to a residence on Yvette Crescent in relation to a weapons call.

Officers discovered a hole in the front door of the home with investigation revealing that the hole is believed to have been caused by a gun being fired at the house, says a media release from police.

No one was injured as a result.

It is believed the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle was observed driving away from the area at that time, say police.

Police are requesting assistance from the public regarding any possible sightings of persons or vehicles in the area at that time. Any information can be forwarded to the 2 District detective office at 905-688-4111 ext. 2200.