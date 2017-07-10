Gates seeking second term as Falls riding MPP

Niagara Falls New Democrat Wayne Gates will officially seek the Ontario NDP nomination in the Niagara Falls riding, which includes Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Erie, in order to seek re-election as MPP in the 2018 election.

The NDP nomination meeting is Tuesday, July 18, starting 6 p.m. at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

Gates says there is more to be done across the riding.

In regards to NOTL, says Gates, “I’m running again because Kathleen Wynne hasn’t been fair to the town. On top of skyrocketing hydro rates she made a decision I can’t forgive her for when she closed down the heart of the Old Town — Parliament Oak (School). I’m running because I don’t want to see any more closures in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Instead I want to represent a platform that will expand public health services, educational opportunities and protect the cultural heritage of the town.

“We’ve been successful in advocating for a number of different funding opportunities for projects across the town but there’s so much more than can be done for the residents here,” said Gates.

“There’s been incredible growth in the town and we need to ensure that the growth continues. That’s why I plan to introduce legislation in the next session that will give a boost to businesses in Niagara-on-the-Lake. We also need to make sure that any growth works hand-in-hand with the heritage and culture of the town and that its wonderful history isn’t lost in the development process.”

Working across party lines, Gates says he’s helped to: reunite couples separated because they needed long-term care; increase funding for educational facilities and MRI services; secure GO train service to Niagara, and; raise the profile on issues such as hydro and gas prices.

Gates says he looks forward to taking on Wynne’s “record of broken promises and reckless decision-making.”

“Her government’s failures on hydro and health care are just the tip of the iceberg. An election can’t come soon enough.”

Fellow MPP and federal NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh will introduce Gates at next week’s event.

The meeting is open to the public, but only NDP members are allowed to vote. Gates so far is running unopposed for the nomination.