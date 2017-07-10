Beatles tribute performing at Fonthill bandshell

Beatles tribute band The Caverners is performing at the Fonthill bandshell in Peace Park Thursday evening.

The free, two-hour concert, which this week doubles as a kickoff to Pelham Summerfest, starts 7 p.m.

The Caverners debuted in 1994 and have since been exciting audiences with their note for note perfect portrayal of The Beatles in concert. With authentic instruments, costumes and stellar vocals, this all Canadian cast recreates an incredible performance night after night leaving audience screaming, stamping their feet and shouting for more.

All the great songs are there, too, including She Loves You, Day Tripper, Yesterday, Help, A Hard Days Night, Get Back and Hey Jude.

For more information, visit fonthillbandshell.com.