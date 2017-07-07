Agu Kigab of St. Catharines recorded a double-double and Canada topped previously undefeated France 73-67 to advance to the semifinals at the FIBA Under-19 Men's World Cup in Egypt.

Kigab, who played high school hoops at Saint Francis and is committed to compete at the University of Oregon at the collegiate level, scored 17 points, made a team-high 15 rebounds and topped all players on the court with six assists.

R.J. Barrett of Misssauga and Grant Shephard of British Columbia also scored in double digits for Canada, netting 27 and 12 points, respectively.

Canada will play the winner of the quarter-final between Germany and the U.S. in semifinal action Saturday in the Egyptian capital.