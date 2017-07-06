Vehicle break-ins plague Grimsby and Beamsville

Police are again asking for the public’s assistance after a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Grimsby and Beamsville communities over the past couple of weeks.

In all of the incidents — some involving the thefts of purses, laptops, cash and GPS devices — the vehicles were unlocked with the valuables in plain sight, Niagara Regional Police said.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying possible suspects, including video surveillance, dash cameras or other sources of information, is asked by police to call 8 District detectives at 905-945-2211 ext. 5403.