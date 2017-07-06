Crossings to be fixed

Three rail crossings in the city will be upgraded over the next few months, says Port Colborne’s manager of projects and design.



Chris Lee says the crossings are on Fielden Avenue, north of Clarence Street; King Street at Princess Street; and at Sugarloaf and Elm Streets.



“Fielden will be done in the next couple of weeks,” says Lee.



He says the King Street crossing will be done in the fall as the city waits for shipments to the grain elevator to finish for the season.



“It is a major truck route.”



The crossing at Sugarloaf and Elm, right at the entrance to H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park, is expected to see some temporary repairs before Canal Days and other events at the park and Sugarloaf Harbour Marina.



Lee says all the work will be carried out in conjunction with Trillium Railway, which operates a rail line in Port Colborne.



Some of Trillium’s Port Colborne customers include: ADM Milling, Port Colborne Grain Terminal, Jungbunzlauer Canada and Riverland Ag.



Lee says the railway company will be responsible for work on the actual tracks, while the city will take care of the asphalt work around the tracks at each location.



Once things settle at the park and marina, he says the Sugarloaf and Elm intersection will be closed as the work is carried out on the tracks.



“That will most likely be done in late October or early November,” he says.