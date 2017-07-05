Three rowers from Niagara will be in Switzerland competing for Canada at the World Rowing

Cup 3.

David de Groot of the St. Catharines Rowing Club and Ryan Rosts of the Ridley Graduate Boat Club will be part of a men’s four that also includes Martin Barakos of Brentwood College School in Nanaimo, B.C., and Taylor Perry, originally from Ancaster but now a member of the University of Victoria Rowing Club (UVic), also on Vancouver Island.

Matthew Buie, also from the St. Catharines Rowing Club, will team up with Conlin McCabe of the Brockville Rowing Club in men’s double sculls.

The three-day event in Lucerne, the first international competition for Canada’s senior team, gets underway Friday.

Terry Paul and Dave Thompson, recently appointed head coaches on the national senior men’s and women’s teams, respectively, will be leading a contingent that features Olympians from the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro as well as athletes rowing for the first time in the World Cup series.

The Sudbury Rowing Club’s Carling Zeeman, who won a gold medal at the 2016 World Rowing Cup 1 and finished 10th in her first Olympic Games in Rio, will race in the women’s single sculls.

In the women’s four, Nicole Hare, Calgary; University of British Columbia (UBC); and Hillary Janssens, last year’s under-23 champions in the women’s pair, join Olympians Christine Roper, Ottawa; and Susanne Grainger, London, Ont.

This event was recently added to the Olympic rowing program by the International Olympic Committee. Hare also competed in the women’s pair at the Rio Olympics.

Brothers Max and Aaron Lattimer, both UBC; will be facing each other in the lightweight men’s double sculls, with Max pairing with Taylor Hardy, Burnaby Lake Rowing Club; and Aaron with Patrick Keane, UVic.

More than 140 athletes took part in this year’s selection process. They competed in pairs as well as singles at the speed order trials for a spot at the selection camp in Burnaby, B.C.

They were then invited to national team training centres in London, Ont., and in Victoria, where selections were confirmed for the 2017 World Cup as well as the under-23 world championships taking place later in Plodiv, Bulgaria.

Live-streaming of the A Finals at the World Cup event in Lucerne can be watched on the CBC Sports website as well as at WorldRowing.com. Live updates for heats beginning on Friday through to A Finals on Sunday will be available by following @rowingcanada or @worldrowing on Twitter.