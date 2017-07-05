A Tuesday night that featured something unfamiliar on the karting track at Merrittville Speedway – believe it or not, action after two straight rainouts – featured something very familiar in victory lane.

Joey Priestley led a top three of Zach Trotter and Owen Kaiser across the finish line to remain undefeated in the Junior 2 Division. Before taking the checkered flag in the 20-lap feature, the second-generation kart racer also won a heat as did Trotter.

The victory was Priestley’s fifth of the season.

Two racers celebrated their fourth wins of the second when karting returned to the Thorold track.

Jacob Mamo set the pace over 15 laps in what is now the combined Novice 1/Novice 2 Division, while Travis Majuery was the karter who couldn’t be beat Tuesday night in the 20-lap main event in the Senior Animal Division.

Nigel Pendykoski raced to his second Junior 1 Division victory of the season.

There were two first-time winners Tuesday: Noah Mamo, in Junior Restricted; and Ed Crozier, Senior Fun.

Following are the top finishers and heat winners from Tuesday night’s karting program at Merrittville Speedway:

Novice 1/Novice 2, eight laps: 1. Jacob Mamo, 2. Chris Cronovicwe, 3. Gavin Lavellee, 4. Ben Colavecchia, 5. Wayne Swinson. Heat winners: Mamo, Austin Nigh.

Junior 1, 15 laps: 1. Nigel Pendykoski, 2. Cohen Corbett, 3. Logan Illiffe, 4. Hana Rothwell, 5. Amber White. Heat winners: Pendykoski, Corbett.

Junior 2, 15 laps: 1. Joey Priestley, 2. Zach Trotter, 3. Owen Kaiser. Heat winners: Priestley, Trotter.

Junior Restricted, 15 laps: 1. Noah Mamo, 2. Jaedon Lawson, 3. Devon Rayment, 4. Davis Grocott. Heat winners: Lawson, Mamo.

Senior Fun, 20 laps: 1. Ed Crozier, 2. Seth Roy, 3. Mike Speck, 4. Lenny Wiley Jr. Senior Animal, 20 laps: 1. Travis Majuery, 2. Dylan Culp, 3. Gary Overhold, 4. Kathleen Lampman. Heat winners: Overholt, Majuery.

Merrittville’s weekly karting series resumes next Tuesday, weather permitting. Pits open at 5:30 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission is free.