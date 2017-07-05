Niagara Calendar

Change text size for the story

NIGHT LIFE

BUCHANANS STEAK & SEAFOOD: Frank Krahn, pianist, July 7. 6022 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls (DoubleTree). 905-353-4111, niagarafallsdoubletree.com

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: Soul Town, July 7, Two Sheets to the Wind, July 8, 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

DUNN STREET GRILL: Patsy & the Muscle, July 8, 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011.

STRATUS VINEYARDS: Vibes in the Vines featuring Randy Stirtzinger, Graham Lear and John Sherwood, July 6, 7 p.m. 2059 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, 905-468-1806, www.stratuswines.com, www.niagarajazzfestival.com

BOSTON PIZZA AMERICANA: Ashlynne Vince, July 7. 8444 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, 905-356-6253.

DOC MAGILLIGAN’S RESTAURANT & IRISH PUB: July 6, By Design. July 7, Guilty Pleasures. July 8, Madhatters. 6400 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls

THE OLD WINERY: July 7, The Old Winos with Mark Laforme. July 8, Niagara Rhythm Section with Cheryl Lescom and Chuckee Zehr, 2228 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake 905-468-8900 www.stevegoldberger.com

OTHER STUFF

LIFETREE CAFE: The Majesty and Mystery of Nature, July 6, 7 p.m. 2-3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway.

THE WELLAND MUSEUM: Artefact Hunt, July 6, 10am-4pm drop-in. 140 King St., Free admission. www.wellandmuseum.ca

INTRODUCTORY FOUR-WEEK TAOIST TAICHI CLASS: Starts July 6, 7:30 p.m. Church of the Transfiguration, 320 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines. 905-935-7583 or taoist.org/niagara

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 24: Fish fry, July 7, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 15 George St., St. Catharines. 905-685-8461.

INTERFAITH CELEBRATION OF THANKSGIVING FOR LIVING IN CANADA: July 8, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. St. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Church Hall, Vine St., St. Catharines. Free draws/refreshments and guided tour of Byzantine icons/chandeliers. 905-685-8076

TATT AND CHAT: July 8, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Disher St., Ridgeway. Free lessons, show and tell. 905-894-1189

CANADA 150TH CELEBRATION: July 9, Living Flag event. Check in at 2 p.m,. aerial photo at 2 p.m. Club Castropignano, 1311 Egerter Rd., Port Robinson, 905-384-9292

CLUB ITALIA ANNUAL PICNIC: July 9, 10 am - 10 pm. Food court, children’s activities, music, crowning of Miss Club Italia 2017. All welcome. 2525 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls.

WINE & ANCIENT EGYPT: A taste of ancient Egypt's history, travel talk & wine tasting with Laura Ranieri and Egyptologist Gayle Gibson, July 9, 2 p.m. The Hare Wine Co., 769 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. tasteofancientegypt.eventbrite.ca, www.ancientegyptalive.com

STEPPING OUT TO DANCE: July 9 @ Club Heidelberg, 569 Lake St., St. Catharines. 6:30 p.m. $10 per person. 289-241-9654 905-563-7677

SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE: July 9, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 418, 294 Vine St., St. Catharines.

Music by Black Tie. $10/person. info@niagarabanquethall.com 905-935-3242.

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: Kids Grand Opening of the Seaway Mall Branch, July 11 @ 2:00pm. www.wellandlibrary.ca 905-734-6210 ext. 2521

PFLAG CANADA NIAGARA CHAPTER: Monthly meeting July 11, 7 p.m. Quest Community Health Centre, 145 Queenston St., St. Catharines, niagara.pflag@gmail.com, www.pflagcanada.ca/niagara.html

NIAGARA FALLS NATURE CLUB: Guided nature walk July 12, 7 p.m. Shorthills Wilderness Area. Drive north of Fonthill on Effingham St to Metler Rd, then left to Centre St and right on Centre. 905-734-6226 or niagarafallsnatureclub.org

MUSIC

WATERFRONT CONCERT: Kindred, Roots Music of Nova Scotia, Scottish, Irish, Cajun, July 9, 7 p.m., Waterfront Park, 3875 Terrace Lane, Crystal Beach, Fort Erie, www.friendsofcrystalbeach.org

MÁRK FÜLEP IN CONCERT: Flutist Márk Fülep with Melissa-Marie Shriner, soprano; David Braun, violin; Gordon Cleland, cello; and Leslie Kingham, piano. July 26, 7:30 pm. Unitarian Congregation of Niagara, 223 Church St., St. Catharines. www.unitarian-stcatharines.org or 905-687-8433

COMMUNITY

WAINFLEET PUBLIC LIBRARY: July 7, FITastic Drop In Playtime for kids four to 12 at Wainfleet arena. You're the Chef, July 10, Wainfleet Library. 31909 Park St., Wainfleet. 905-899-1277, www. wainfleetlibrary.ca.

INTRODUCTION TO CONTEMPLATIVE PRAYER ECUMENICAL WORKSHOP: July 8, 9-3:30 pm, St. Alfred's Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines. Register at 9050646-1995 or bcoleman@bell.net.

NO. 6 RCAF DUNNVILLE MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE: July 8, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 536 Pt. Maitland Rd. (former Dunnville Airport). Enjoy historical displays, vintage aircraft, crafters/vendors, Dunnville Cruisers Car Club, museum tours. Free admission, donations welcome. Chicken barbecue, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. $15. Advance tickets required. 905-774-3068 or purchase at Art Service Supply, Dunnville. www.rcafmuseum.org.

ARTISTS' DROP-IN CAFÉ: Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre, July 12, 7 p.m. 247 Ricardo St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. 905-468-5455 www.niagarapumphouse.ca

WELLAND'S WALL OF ART: Featuring exhibition of work by Port Colborne artist Joyce Honsberger until July 7. Northwest entrance Civic Square. 905-735-4463, 905-732-2840

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Featuring work by Mori McCrae. Open Sunday to Thursday, 10 am - 5 pm, Friday to Sunday, 10 am - 6 pm, 3836 Main St. Jordan, wheel chair accessible, jordanartgallery.com