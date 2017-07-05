Rocky Letourneau was a Wellander through and through, said Mayor Frank Campion Tuesday night as city council held its first meeting after the death of the Ward 5 councillor.

Letourneau died June 22 at age 61, leaving behind his wife Patty, daughter Meghan and son Kevin.

Flowers and a photo of the councillor were set up at his seat in council chambers.

Campion said Letourneau provided much to the community and council and was the quiet councillor in the corner until something riled him up, came up in his ward or had something to do with the francophone community.

“He always had Welland in his heart, he always worked for Welland … he was tireless and was the true epitome of what being a Wellander is about,” the mayor said as he took a few minutes to speak about Letourneau and extend condolences to his family.

Letourneau was responsible for getting a Franco-Ontarian flag flown on a permanent basis in front of Welland Civic Square, inside council chambers and even inside the mayor’s office, Campion said.

Though Letourneau was quite ill for some time, the nature of that illness was never disclosed, it never stopped him from performing his duties as a councillor and fighting for his ward, the mayor said.

“He was a big promoter of Ward 5. He could take almost any issue and turn it into a Ward 5 issue. He was very effective at getting the message out and getting the job done.”

While Campion described Letourneau as a peacemaker, someone who really didn’t like conflict at the council table, he said the councillor was willing to engage in conflict if it was for the betterment of the francophone community, Ward 5, or the little guy and people of Welland.

“We are going to miss Rocky, but we are certainly not going to forget Rocky,” said Campion, adding that he considered him a good friend and always enjoyed his hysterical stories after council meetings.

Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod called Letourneau a straight-shooter.

“You never had to guess what was on his mind,” said McLeod, adding the councillor cared about his family and community.

He said Letourneau ensured the francophone community was represented in council chambers and always fought the good fight.

“It was a privilege to serve with him for the last seven years,” said McLeod.

Letourneau’s brother, Jules, who at one time also served Ward 5, died seven days later, on June 29.

dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib