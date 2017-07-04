Fort Erie bantam Longhorns improve to 5-0
Niagara Titans defender Elijah Lovegrove, left, tries to strip the ball from Niagara Falls Argonauts back Marshall McCray in bantam football action Sunday at Westlane Secondary School in Niagara Falls. ED TELENKO/Special to Postmedia News
Home teams combined to go 4-2 as the Niagara Regional Minor Football Association kicked off the second full month of the season with games in Fort Erie and Niagara Falls.
Mason Arbic scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, and the Fort Erie KLIX Sports Photography Longhorns defeated the visiting West Niagara Home Hardware Steelers 36-13 to improve to 5-0 in bantam league play.
The Longhorns, one of only three undefeated teams in the four-down, 12-per-side league, also got scoring from Drew Beam and Kaiden Craft, with a touchdown each; and Anthony Gomez and Steven Phillips, two-point conversions; in Sunday’s game at Crystal Ridge Community Centre.
Josh Keizer and Tyler Richardson, each with a touchdown; and Evan Reece, one-point convert; scored for the 0-5 Steelers.
Jack Portfilio and Josh Tripola each scored two touchdowns and Marshall McCray one to help lead the host Niagara Falls Legion Branch 51 Argonauts to a 35-6 victory over the Niagara Barron Roofing Titans 6.
Elijah Dappin and Aiden Maxim Maxim, with a two-point convert apiece; and Liam Bartolini, one-point conversion; rounded out the scoring for Niagara Falls in bantam action at Westlane Secondary School.
Sacade Kasamba scored a touchdown for the Titans, who are stocked with players from St. Catharines and Welland.
The Argonauts improved their record to 5-0. Niagara dropped below .500, falling to 2-3.
Week 7 action next Sunday has two 1:30 p.m. games: Steelers at Longhorns, Crystal Ridge; and Titans at Argonauts, Westlane.
Peewee Division
Jayden Gurzi-McDonald threw two touchdowns, ran for another and scored a one-point convert to give the visiting West Niagara Pneu Hyde Falcons a 20-0 victory the Fort Erie Golden Horseshoe Footwear and Apparel Longhorns.
Ryden Lapcevich had two touchdown receptions as the Falcons soared to 5-0.
Fort Erie fell to 1-4.
Defensive standouts for West Niagara in Sunday’s game at Crystal Ridge Community Centre included Cole Haan, nine tackles, three sacks; Jayce MacArthur, seven tackles, including three that prevented touchdowns; Evan Lewis, six tackles; and Tyler Crawford, five tackles.
Alec Kosinski played a strong game on defence for Fort Erie.
At Westlane, the Welland Port Colborne Optimist Club Tiger-Cats snapped a four-game losing streak with a 25-18 victory over Niagara Falls Condotta Merritt Insurance Argonauts.
Dylan Dellemonache, with two touchdowns, one-point conversion; Colton Kizlyk and Nick Jokic, one touchdown each; scored for the Ticats.
The Argos fell to 2-3 despite touchdowns from Tyrell Kelman, with two; and Alessandro Dimaurizo, one.
The St. Catharines Paul’s Kids Seahawks, 3-1 and coming off a bye week, face the Argos this Sunday at Westlane and the Longhorns are at Crystal Ridge playing the Tiger-Cats. Both games start at 11:30 a.m.
The Falcons have the bye.
Atom Division
Grant Spada scored three touchdowns, Jordan Payne one and Ryan Shultz had a convert, and Fort Erie J & A Athletics blanked the visiting West Niagara R. Bailey Transport Steelers 20-0.
Fort Erie improved to 4-0-1, while the Steelers lost for the first time after starting the season 3-0-1.
The Niagara Falls E-Quip Rentals Lions improved to 3-2 with a 44-30 victory over the Welland Tiger-Cats.
Austin McKay, four touchdowns; Marco Angelini, two touchdowns, one-point conversion; Blake McKinnon, one touchdown; and Shahen Shirzadi, one-point convert; scored for the Lions.
Ben Tsanoff, three touchdowns, two two-point conversions; Calem Smith, touchdown; and Mason Davies, two-point convert; put their names on the scoresheet for 0-5 Welland.
This Sunday’s early games – 9:30 a.m. games – has the 1-3 Seahawks at the Lions, Westlane; the Ticats at the Longhorns, Crystal Ridge; and the Steelers in their bye week.
bfranke@postmedia.com