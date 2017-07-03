The St. Catharines Athletics are hanging onto to a playoff spot – but just barely.

The junior A lacrosse team has dropped four straight games, to fall to 7-11 in league play, and now hold down the seventh playoff position standings by just a single point over the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves and Toronto Beaches.

Both the Braves and Beaches have a game in hand, and both sport 6-10-1 records.

Friday night in Peterborough, the Lakers stormed the A’s 10-4. Alex Simmons led St. Catharines with one goal and one assist, while Bryan Hancock, Matt Kim and Jake McNabb had the other goals for the Athletics.

Sunday in Mimico, the A’s battled back from a 6-3 third period deficit only to drop an 8-7 decision in overtime.

Simmons led St. Catharines with three goals and two assists. McNabb had the hat trick and one helper, while Kyler Kilgour scored the lone Athletics goal in overtime as the Mountaineers outscored the A’s 2-1 in the extra period.

The Athletics special teams were productive in the loss scoring twice on the power play, and once shorthanded.

St. Catharines now plays its final regular season home game Wednesday night against the Six Nations Arrows, before visiting Burlington Chiefs next Wednesday night to wrap up their regular season.

Game time Wednesday at Jack Gatecliff Arena is 8 p.m.

A’s Acorns: Drayden Patey took the loss in goal Friday in Peterborough, while Nick Damude suffered the defeat Sunday … The Athletics are 2-0 this season against both Kitchener-Waterloo and Toronto if the standings come down to a tiebreaker … Six Nations, 17-1; has already clinched first place) while Burlington currently sits at 8-7-1 on the season … Carter Zavitz leads St. Catharines in scoring with 51 points – 18 goals, 33 assists – on the campaign.