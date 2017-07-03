Seniors can get help to live their best lives

What does living your best life mean to you?

If you’re like most people, it probably has a different meaning depending on what you value most: it is longevity? Maybe it’s quality? Maybe it’s about having great experiences and memories.

This is an important question to ponder as the theme for Seniors Month 2017 is “living your best life.”

From the time we learn how to speak as children, we begin demanding our independence insisting on doing things for ourselves.

As we age, we keep the desire for independence. We strive to maintain a life where we can make our own choices and decide our fate.

For many people, independence includes staying in our own homes for as long as possible, engaging in our community and spending quality time with our loved ones. Although the way we accomplish these tasks may look different than it did when we were younger, it doesn’t mean we can’t still make positive choices that accommodate our independence.

The best part is, we don’t have to do it alone.

In Niagara, there are many programs and services to help you live your best life. From wellness centres, day programs, exercise classes and outreach services that aim to keep individuals in their homes as long as it is safe, the support is out there.

But even with all the support that is out there, knowing where to begin and what is available is often a barrier.

Niagara Region Seniors Community Programs offers multiple programs specifically designed to help older adults remain safe and independent.

The services provided by Seniors Community Programs are free of charge and include a home or telephone visit from our outreach team. An outreach worker will connect with you, or your loved one, to provide information about services offered by Seniors Community Programs and those offered within the community.

This service is available to older adults and their caregivers who are interested in enhancing their independence and also those who may be struggling to remain self-sufficient. The outreach team will outline the types of programs and services available and provide information about access to program, potential costs and connections.

Concentrating on living your best life keeps us moving forward, while we focus on areas where we are succeeding and those for which we can ask for help. A lifetime of experience and hard work, coupled with the intention to continue an active and engaged lifestyle has earned the right to do whatever it takes to live your definition of your best life.

Seniors Community Programs can help you to achieve your goals to live your best life. To learn more, call 905-984-2621 or visit niagararegion.ca/seniors.

— Jenny Shickluna is the outreach services manager, Seniors Community Programs, community services, for Niagara Region