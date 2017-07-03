Fire service pushing smoke alarm program

Port Colborne homeowners, landlords and tenants need to realize they are at risk if they do not have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, says the city’s fire chief.



Tom Cartwright released another ‘Message from the Fire Chief’ on Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services’ Facebook page about the issue last week.



In it, he says fire service personnel are continuing to promote fire safety in the city through an aggressive ‘In Your Face’ program, to ensure a fire safe community.



“The results of this program clearly show that homeowners, as well as landlords and tenants, need to realize that you are at risk,” the chief says in the message.



Smoke alarms are mandatory and any residence with a fuel-fired appliance or attached garage requires a carbon monoxide alarm. Carbon monoxide alarm are mandatory in all new builds in the province, as well.



“When we come to your home, allow us to assist you in making your home safe.”



He says tenants who do not have working alarms should notify the fire service and it will ensure firefighters come and install needed alarms.



“However, if you are a homeowner, landlord or tenant that simply ignore our efforts to ensure safety, we will not hesitate to prosecute you, seeking the full fines available to us.”



The chief says find of $2,000 or more are not uncommon, but adds the fire service would prefer to come and install alarms rather than extinguish a fire or have to search for people as victims of fire.