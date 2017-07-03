ArtsWeek a unique opportunity
People can learn how to paint, play the guitar or harmonica and even how to cook during the third annual Arts Week in Port Colborne.
“ArtsWeek is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and learn new skills and techniques around the arts from local artist and teachers …,” said Mayor John Maloney.
The mayor said the city encourages participants of all ages to PORTicipate in the week-long - July 17 to 22 - art festivities and experiment with a variety of art forms.
Michelle Cuthbert, Port Colborne's marketing, customer relations and communications co-ordinator, said arts week started with Friends of Roselawn Centre.
“They wanted to do something to enhance and bring awareness to culture and arts in the city, with Roselawn being a cultural hub,” said Cuthbert.
She said the week, previously head in August, has support from the city and Niagara Region through a Niagara Investment in Culture grant. It also fits in with the city’s arts and culture masterplan to promote arts and culture.
“We put out a call to artists last November and December. Some of them are artists that are part of our regular programming, some just participate in arts week.”
Two of those regulars are artist Elizabeth Madronich and chef Lou Caetano. Caetano teaches children how to cook at Roselawn Centre.
“Wendy Malowany is a third year participant … she’s been here since the beginning,” said Cuthbert
Michael Pickett, she said, is teaching blues guitar and harmonica, and also youth-intro for both guitar and harmonica.
“His harmonica program is filling up and he already has some registered in youth harmonica.”
All of the artists are from south Niagara, Cuthbert said, and will be teaching both at Roselawn Centre, 296 Fielden Ave., and Port Colborne High School, 211 King St.
“Music and cooking will be held at Port High, it can accommodate more participants and has a great music room. Principal Ann Kennerly donated the space.”
Registration deadline for courses is July 9. To register, participants can visit OnlinePORT at www.portcolborne.ca, call 905-835-2901 ext. 532 or email communityservices@portcolborne.ca.
Programs for ArtsWeek 2017 include:
Acrylics Plein Air Painting in the Garden
Instructor: Mary Unrau
Ages: 15+
Date: July 17
Time: 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Fee: $53
Art Adventures For Kids
Instructor: Wendy Malowany
Ages: 7-14
Date: July 17-21
Time: 9 a.m.to 12 p.m.
Fee: $111
Blues Guitar
Instructor: Michael Pickett
Ages: 15+
Date: July 17-18
Time: 9 a.m.to 12 p.m.
Fee: $65
Blues Harmonica
Instructor: Michael Pickett
Ages: 15+
Date: July 17-18
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fee: $65
Hand Painted Floor Cloths Workshop
Instructor: Elizabeth Madronich
Ages: 15+
Date: July 19-20
Time: 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Fee: $181
Little Chefs
Instructor: Lou Caetano
Ages: 8-14
Date: July 17-18
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fee: $55.50
Mandalas-A Snapshot in Time
Instructor: Elizabeth Madronich
Ages: 15+
Date: July 18
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Fee: $52.50
Oil Plein Air Painting in the Garden
Instructor: Mary Unrau Ages: 15+
Date: July 21
Time: 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Fee: $53
Painting Animals, Landscape & Nature
Instructor: Wendy Malowany
Ages: 15+
Date: July 22
Time: 9 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Fee: $53.50
Watercolours Plein Air Painting in the Garden
Instructor: Mary Unrau Ages: 15+
Date: July 20
Time: 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Fee: $53
Youth-Intro to Guitar
Instructor: Michael Pickett
Ages: 7-14
Date: July 19-20
Time: 9 a.m.to 12 p.m.
Fee: $56
Youth-Intro to Harmonica
Instructor: Michael Pickett
Ages: 7-14
Date: July 19-20
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fee: $56