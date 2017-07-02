Three riders made two trips each to victory lane when motorcycle racing returned to Welland County Speedway following a two-week absence.

Chris Evans of Jordan Station led Dustin Brown of Muskoka and Michael LaBelle of Welland across the finish line for his second win of the season in the 450 Expert racing class.

Evans, a member of the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame, also set the pace in Open Expert outracing both Brown and LaBelle to the checkered flag Saturday night in Welland.

Tyler Brown of Muskoka raced to his third victory of the year, and third in a row, in the 450 Intermediate feature, and to his second win in the Open Intermediate main event.

Wellanders Josh Dolan and Shane Corbeil finished second and third, respectively, in Open Intermediate, while Matty Ward of Ancaster were the top two also-rans in the 450 Intermediate feature.

Taia Little of Welland earned top points in Youth 250 for the fourth time this season, and Little was the class of the 85-cc class for the second time this year.

Blake Silenzi, Welland; and Olivia Farkas, Dain City; rounded out the top three in Youth 250, with Maguire Scott, Welland; and Chris Pittaway, Selkirk, Ont., trailing Little across the finish line in 85 cc.

Maguire also competed in the slightly less powerful 65-cc division outracing Pittaway and Cole Guignard of Stevensville for his third win of the season.

Liam Caskie remained the rider who has yet to be beat in the 50-cc chain-drive division. He won for the fifth time in as many starts, while Wellanders Brennan Middlemiss and Jayda Brauweiler once again placing second and third, respectively, in the of the dirt track’s entry-level divisions.

Hometown hopefuls took top honours in the two novice classes featured on the Canada Day program. Connor Bekker-Thompson, Port Colborne; outraced Logan Wilson, Rockwood; and Jacob Rainville, Welland; for his second win of the 450 Novice season, and Rodrick Scott, Wainfleet; held off Wilson and Tysen McLellan, Welland; for his win, as well as top-three finish, in Open Novice.

For the first time this season the checkered flag in the Veterans class went to someone other than Sam Manyon of Akron, Ohio.

In-the-money finishes instead went to John Kehoe, Oakville; Paul Gunby, Minett, Ont.; and Paul Wallace, Trenton.

Manyon did not race in Saturday night’s feature but continues to lead Chris Murray of St. Catharines 92 points to 88 in the race for the track championship.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m., practice begins at 5 p.m. with racing getting underway two hours later.

Welland County Speedway, formerly Niagara Motorcycle Raceway, is located on Netherby Road east of Highway 140 in Port Colborne.

