Going for a record

Organizers of Welland Floatfest hope to put the city on the map this July with a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest line of water inflatables.



“It will have to be at least 100 metres long, and every inflatable has to be touching. They can’t be bound by any device … we can’t rope them together,” said Floatfest spokeswoman Leanna Villella.



The Guinness attempt, she said, should take place around 3 p.m. in the hope of having the most people on the water at that time. A Guinness adjudicator will be on hand to verify the attempt and declare it as an official record, should it be successful.



A release from Floatfest organizers, said the attempt is being made possible by Canadian Tire Corp. and the interest of Canadian Tire in Welland in the event.



“Canadian Tire has been dedicated to the promotion of healthy, active living and building safer communities … By contributing as a sponsor to Welland Floatfest, this year in a much larger way by including the Guinness World Records attempt and the addition of fireworks, we are furthering our commitment to being good neighbours in Welland. We are looking forward to the 2017 event,” said Canadian Tire Welland’s Owen Billes.



Floatfest was the idea of Phil Gladman, who wanted to put on a family-friendly, community event on the water in the city. It came after he saw images of an event called Kaljakellunta - Beer Floating - in Helsinki, Finland.



Gladman worked with Villella and a team of her friends, community business leaders, the City of Welland, Canadian Tire and other corporate sponsors, to put the event together in six weeks last year.



Villella said 1,300 people registered last year, and nearly 1,000 were on the water at the peak of the event. She said organizers are hoping to see more people come out this year.



Floatfest takes place Sunday, July 30 at Welland Scuba Park - also known as the Lincoln Street docks - with registration from 10 a.m. to noon. People on inflatables will float from the Scuba Park to just north of the Lincoln Street Bridge.



“People will be floating from noon until 7 p.m. at the latest, and we’ll have fireworks at dusk,” said Villella, adding the fireworks would be set off on the east side of the recreational waterway behind Welland Arena.



The event, including the Guinness attempt, and fireworks are weather dependent, she said. Rain won’t stop it, but lightning will.



Safety will be the key word of the day when the event, which will have a Canada 150 theme, rolls around, she said.



“We’ll have a big pontoon boat in the centre of Floatfest so it has a good view of what’s going on. There will be a lifeguard on board and we’ll have five Zodiacs and a couple of sea doos in the water.”



Villella said those will be the only boats allowed on the water and added it is for inflatables only. No canoes or kayaks will be allowed to take part or be in the area of the event, which will have a corporate team challenge for the business community for the best themed inflatables and participants.



“We highly-recommend people wear lifejackets, but those under 16 must have lifejackets.”



While the majority of the activity is taking place in the water, there will be a kidzone, featuring inflatable bouncing units, face painting, arts and crafts. There will be live music, featuring nine local bands throughout the day including Ashlynne Vince, Jessica Wilson, This Time Around, The Rob Graham Band, Revive the Rose, Eklectic, Filet of Soul, Four Point View, and Sunset Strip, with master of ceremonies Steve Szabo.



There will be food and retail vendors and artisans, and once again, non-perishable food donations are being accepted for The Hope Centre and Open Arms Mission.



Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to register online ahead of time at wellandfloatfest.com/participants. The event is also seeking volunteers for a variety of positions including lifeguards, security, traffic control, and registration. Go to wellandfloatfest.com/volunteers/ to volunteer. More information can be found at www.wellandfloatfest.com.













