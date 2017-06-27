Wet weather ahead of Canada Day

While it seems the month of June has been cooler and wetter than normal, it’s actually not says an Environment Canada meteorologist.



“The average temperature so far for the month in Welland is 19C, and the normal 30-year average is 18.8C … so it’s pretty much bang on normal,” says Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist.



Kimbell says the weather is in a phase where not a lot of heat has been seen.



“We’ve only seen one day in June where the temperature was above 30C at Welland so far. Normally in the month of June, we’d see at least two days. It is a lot cooler than last year, where we saw five days with the temperature was above 30C.”



Kimbell expects warmer weather to come along before too long.



“By mid-week, July 4 or 5, we should be close to above 30C weather for a time.”



As for precipitation, the Welland area is actually on the dry side, he says.



The average rainfall for the month is 83 millimetres, but to date, only 44 millimetres of rain has fallen.



“Geographically, across southern Ontario there are pockets that have received more rain than normal … areas north of the Kitchener-Waterloo area,” he says. “Niagara is actually drier than normal so far this month.”



With a risk of thunderstorms for the rest of the week, Kimbell says the rainfall numbers could climb and Welland could be closer to normal.



“We’re expecting more showers Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly Friday as well. The same kind of scattered thunderstorms we’ve been seeing,” he says, adding the weather for this time of year is normal.



More unstable weather is predicted for Canada Day, he says.



Tuesday saw scattered storms, and even waterspouts on Lake Erie.



Sugarloaf Habour Marina manager Mark Minor says there was one off of Port Colborne at 9 a.m., around the same time as the Lake Erie Interclub Cruise left for Point Abino. The event sees sailboats start in Erie, PA, head to Port Dover, sail inside Long Point Bay, leave from Port Dover to Port Colborne and then from Port Colborne to Point Abino, and later sail a course in the Point Abino area over four days.



A cameraman from a Buffalo, NY TV station shot video of a large waterspout coming up the lake, on the Canadian side. Though it’s hard to judge where the waterspout is exactly in the video, it appears to be off Crystal Beach or slightly west.



