Many Jews support BDS Movement

I am writing on behalf of Independent Jewish Voices Canada (IJVCanada.org). We are a nationwide Jewish human rights organization which promotes a just resolution to the conflict in Israel and Palestine. We do this through the application of international law and respect for the human rights of all parties.

We, too, condemn St. Catharines regional Coun. Andy Petrowski’s clearly anti-Semitic, homophobic and sexist tweets. We agree with Synagogue B’nai Israel and the multicultural council’s calls for regional council to censure him.

However, it is with great consternation that we read about Niagara regional council’s motion to “wholly condemn” the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) Movement as anti-Semitic. Here is why: At IJV Canada we know a great deal about BDS, and about anti-Semitism. IJV-Canada has recently celebrated its 10th year with chapters in many Canadian cities, and a growing number of student chapters on major university campuses. IJV supports the right of Canadians to criticize and challenge the current laws and policies of the State of Israel, including through the BDS Movement. IJV abhors anti-Semitism. However, we do not conflate anti-Semitism with BDS — which your council did in its June 8 meeting.

Our view is the same as tens of thousands of other Jewish people across Canada, the U.S and in Israel itself. We believe Israel must end its 50 years of illegal and brutal military occupation of Palestine. The United Nations has passed more than 150 resolutions demanding that Israel withdraw from its occupation of Palestine. International human rights groups including Amnesty International, OXFAM and Israel’s own B’tselem have documented Israel’s human rights abuses and called for an end to Israel’s illegal occupation.

Since 2005, Palestinians and their allies worldwide have adopted non-violent, peaceful tactics to fight Israel’s occupation. This is what BDS is all about.

BDS does not seek to destroy Israel, or Jews, but urges nonviolent pressure and peaceful protest against Israel until it complies with international law. Boycott, divestment and sanctions were key to the defeat of Apartheid in South Africa, more than 25 years ago, and we feel that this strategy can work to support Palestinian human rights.

BDS is an inclusive, anti-racist human rights movement that is opposed on principle to all forms of discrimination, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Indeed, a recent EKOS poll shows that Canadians are very supportive on these issues: 91 per cent accept the view that criticism of Israeli government policy is like criticism of any other country and is not necessarily anti-Semitic. Far more Canadians have a negative view of the Israeli government (46 per cent) than positive (28 per cent); 66 per cent believe that sanctions on Israel are reasonable, given its violations of international law; 78 per cent believe that the Palestinians’ call for a boycott of Israel is reasonable in the circumstances.

As we watched the video of your council meeting, it was clear that the debate and deliberations would have been less one-sided had you also invited IJV-Canada to present. We are Jews who represent many in the Canadian Jewish community. I’m afraid neither B’nai Brith nor CIJA nor the Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre represent all the Jewish people in Canada.

We would be pleased to explain why many Jews and other Canadians support BDS and answer your questions at an upcoming council meeting. We could participate through Skype.

Judy Haiven

For the IJV Canada steering committee

Halifax