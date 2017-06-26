A balanced attack on offence and standout play on defence kept the Fort Longhorns undefeated in the Niagara Regional Minor Football Association’s bantam division.

Masin Arbic, Anthony Gomet, Campbell LaRoche, Jackson Louws and Ethan Wheeler each found their way into the end zone with a touchdown and Drew Beam scored on a two-point conversion as the KLIX Sports Photography Longhorns improved their record to 4-0 with a 34-12 victory over the Niagara Barron Roofing Titans.

Facade Kasamba rushed for two touchdowns at account for the Niagara scoring in the nightcap of a tripleheader Sunday at Eastdale Secondary School in Welland.

The loss dropped the Titans, whose roster is stocked with players from St. Catharines as well as Welland and area, to 2-2 in league play.

Argonauts 43, Steelers 6

At Westlane Secondary School, Ayden Maxim scored three touchdowns to help the Niagara Falls Legion Branch 51 bantams snap a two-game losing streak with a victory over the visiting West Niagara Steelers.

Luca Fiore, with two touchdowns; Josh Trorea, one touchdown; Tristan Russell, two-point conversion; and placekicker Elisah Dappan, two, one-point conversions; also scored for the Argos who evened their record to 2-2 heading into the Canada Day weekend.

D.J. Shannon was a standout on defence for Niagara Falls with an interception.

Holden Aarlaht scored a touchdown for the Steelers who fell to 0-4.

Bantam action next Sunday will have the Steelers visiting the Longhorns for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Crystal Ridge Community Centre in Ridgeway. Two hours later it will be the Argos hosting the Titans at Westlane.

Falcons 28, Argonauts 0

Cole Haan and Ben Marois anchored a West Niagara defence that blanked host Niagara Falls in peewee football action Sunday at Westlane.

The Pneu Hyde Falcons approved to a division-leading 4-0 thanks to four touchdowns from Lucas Hazelton and two extra points from placekicker Alexander Beauvais.

West Niagara feasted on turnovers with Elijah Mercer recovering two fumbles and Joey Dilse and Haan one each.

The Argos dropped to 2-2 at the midway point of the eight-game regular season.

Seahawks 28, Tiger-Cats 7

At Eastdale, Quinn Johnston and Justin Savoie each scored two touchdowns and St. Catharines returned to the win column in peewee football with a road victory over Welland.

Thomas Alexander had two, two-point conversions for the Paul’s Kids Seahawks who improved to 3-1 received strong defensive performances from Elijah Ferguson, 10 tackles and an interception; Wyatt Brown, 14 tackles and two passes batted down; and Ben Sorley, eight tackles.

Dylan Dellemonche scored the touchdown and split the uprights for the convert for the Welland Port Colborne Optimist Club Ticats, still winless at 0-4.

It was a bye week for the 2-2 Niagara Falls Condotta Merritt Insurance Argonauts.

Peewee action on tap this Sunday are two 11:30 a.m. games: Tiger-Cats at Argos, Westlane; Falcons at Longhorns, Crystal Ridge.

The Seahawks have a bye.

Steelers 18, Lions 0

Jake Portolesi scored two touchdowns and Franklin McPherson kicked two field goals, and visiting West Niagara blanked Niagara Falls to move into a tie with idle Fort Erie for first place in minor football’s atom division.

The shutout was the second in as many games as the Bailey Steelers improved their record to 3-1.

Sunday’s loss at Westlane was the second in a row for the E-Quip Rentals Lions who fell to 2-2 on the year.

Seahawks 28, Tiger-Cats 25

Evan McCue scored three touchdowns to help visiting St. Catharines edge Welland for its first victory after starting the atom season 0-3.

Braiden Genest, with a touchdown and three, one-point conversions; and Lincoln Mash-Hall, one-point conversion; also got their names on the scoresheet for the St. Catharines Seahawks.

Scoring for the 0-4 Welland Tiger-Cats were Ben Tsanoff, two touchdowns; Everett Hemauer, one touchdown, one-point conversion; and Calem Smith, one touchdown.

The Fort Erie J & A Athletics, also 3-1, had the week off.

This Sunday’s action has the Seahawks on the sidelines with a bye, the Steelers visiting the Longhorns at Crystal Ridge and the Lions hosting the Ticats at Westlane. Both games get underway at 9:30 p.m.

