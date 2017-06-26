FILM HOUSE: Bon Cop Bad Cop 2: For Canada Day, eh!

Opening in August 2006, Bon Cop Bad Cop was one of the top-grossing Canadian films of all time and arguably the most famous bilingual movie ever made.

More than 10 years later, a sequel has been strategically timed for release during the summer of Canada’s 150 Celebrations. The PAC Film House brings Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 to the screen this Canada Day weekend.

The original, with its sharp-witted dialogue between reckless francophone detective David Bouchard (Patrick Huard) and by-the-book anglophone Martin Ward (Colm Feore) was a huge hit in Quebec and eventually picked up in the rest of the country.

Montrealer Huard was in on the screenwriting for both films while Feore calls on his Ridley College upbringing to nail his character’s well-mannered, uptight demeanour. In some ways the films are an embodiment of Montreal and the frequent frictions between anglos and francos that define day-to-day life around Mount Royal.

Distributor Les Films Séville launched Bon Cop Bad Cop 2, directed by Alain Desrochers, this summer on an estimated 200 screens from coast to coast, an unheard of release for a Quebec-made film.

Whereas the original was distinctly Canadian in content — the plot revolved around a psychopath systematically assassinating people he thought were responsible for ruining our “Great Game” (that’s hockey in case you’re wondering) — the sequel finds the two solitudes duo involved in busting up an international terrorist ring and often working below the 49th parallel in a United States on the verge of being Trumped.

There is more focus on the action in Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 and some fans of the original may lament this. All the action film hallmarks are here: guns, fists, car’s screeching, and fiery explosions erupting across the screen. It’s all accomplished stylishly but the best scenes are still those that explore differences through language. A highlight of the film features U.S. border guards trying to discern Bouchard’s accent and determining he’s probably Swedish.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 plays at the PAC Film House beginning Friday at 6:30 with four additional screenings until July 6.

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for June 27 to July 3

The Lure: Tuesday 7 p.m., Friday 9 p.m.

A New Economy: Wednesday 7 p.m.

A United Kingdom: Thursday 7 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m.

Zarafa: Saturday 4 p.m.

The Proposition: Sunday 4 p.m. as part of the Western Film Series

Admission: $7 members; $9 general

For tickets and more information, visit FirstOntarioPAC.ca.