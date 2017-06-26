Concert in the park
In this file photo, the Niagara Memorial Militaires wow the crowd at the Rose Festival's Grande Parade in Welland. The group performs in Port Colborne at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park Tuesday evening. Maryanne Firth/Welland Tribune
Niagara Memorial Militaires Alumni Drum Corps will perform in the bandshell at Port Colborne’s H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park Tuesday evening.
There will be a mix of classic marches, Broadway show tunes, pop songs and movie themes.
The free concert gets underway at 7 p.m.