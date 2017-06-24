Conor Timmins won’t have too much time celebrating being selected 32nd overall in the NHL Entry Draft.

After he was picked by the Colorado Avalanche as the first player chosen in the second round on Saturday, the 18-year-old from Thorold was told to be Denver on Monday to take part in a four-day development camp.

“It’s amazing, it’s a great feeling,” he said from Chicago, where the NHL’s 55th draft was taking place.

The 6-foot-21, 184-pound defenceman, who spent the past two seasons playing for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League, was ranked 18th among North American skaters by the Central Scouting Bureau heading into the draft. He came into the draft expecting to be chosen anywhere from 20 to 40.

“I wanted to be picked in the first round. I had high expectations,” he said. “It was kind of stressful sitting through the whole first round yesterday (Friday) and not being taken, but to be taken that early in the second is amazing.”

Timmins, who split his lone season in junior B between his hometown team, the Thorold Blackhawks and the St. Catharines, didn’t have his eyes focused on any one franchise.

“It’s just a great experience,” he said about being drafted. “I really didn’t care where I went.”

He had a chance to talk briefly with Avalanche officials on Saturday, but taking part in the development camp will give Timmins a “greater understanding of the organization and what they expect from me.”

“They like to give you a quick turn-around, just kind of get it over with and get you into the city as quickly as possible,” the son of Dan and Sandra Timmins of Thorold said.

Like all players going to an NHL camp, Timmins would love to make the jump to the big leagues, but he knows that’s not always realistic.

“Everyone goes into camp with the expectation that you’re going to make the NHL, but I think for me, and my development, I’ll spend another year in Sault Ste. Marie.”

Connors, who turns 19 in September, was the second blue-linder chosen by Colorado in this year’s draft. Cale Makar, the top-ranked North American among defencemen eligible to be drafted was selected fourth overall after scoring 24 goals and collecting 51 assists for 75 points in 54 games with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Timmins led all Sault Ste. defenceman in scoring last season with seven goals and a team-high 54 assists for 61 points in 67 games during the regular season. He netted one goal and collected seven assists for eight points in 11 playoff games.

His plus-53 rating was tops on the Greyhounds and fifth best in the OHL.

Timmins’ favourite NHL defenceman is Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks and he likens his style of play to Kevin Shattenkirk of the Washington Capitals.

Two members of the Niagara IceDogs were selected Saturday on the second day of the draft. The Edmonton Oilers made picked forward Kirill Maksimov in the fifth round with the 146th overall selected, and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights picked centre Ben Jones in the seventh round, 189th overall.

Maksimov moved up to 66th in the NHL Central Scouting rankings after catching fire with the IceDogs following a mid-season trade with the Saginaw Spirit. He had six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 37 games in Saginaw before exploding for 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points in 29 games in the Niagara lineup.

Jones, 170th among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting rankings, scored 13 goals and assisted on 37 others for 50 points in 63 games for the IceDogs during the 2016-17 regular season.

