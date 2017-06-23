St. Catharines Boxing Club fighters nearly sweep the competition at a tournament last weekend in Rochester, N.Y.

Only Gerry Ryan’s loss to Nasheem Williams in the 64-kilogram men’s youth class, by a unanimous decision, prevented the club from a declaring an all-around winning weekend when they crossed the border back into Canada.

James Hughes’ 2-1 decision over Gregory O’Neil in the 69-kg youth class was voted the best fight of the show.

Jake Isensor, boxing in the 69-kg elite open class, improved to 26-8 and followed up a Bronze Gloves championship with a 3-0 victory over Tracy MacGruder.

Dennis Steingart defeated Joe Lang in the 75-kg elite novice, also by a 3-0 decision.

Next show for the St. Catharines club is the 11th annual Wise Guys Niagara Legends on Friday, July 21, at Merritton Community Centre.

Myer taking basketball instruction outside

A.N. Myer Secondary School’s first-ever outdoor basketball camp will be held July 3 to 7 at the Phil Mazzone Sports Complex adjacent to the school on Huggins Street in Niagara Falls.

Players six to 13 years old, including those entering high school in September, are eligible to compete in a a camp that runs from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. daily.

The cost is $100 per player or $190 for two players from the same family.

In addition to skills instruction, shooting contests and a 3-on-3 tournament, the camp - taught by Niagara River Lions assistant coach Vito DiMartino and long-time high school coach Ian Longmuir - will feature full-court games, as well as a one swim session.

Registration can be made by mail – 6338 O’Neil St., Niagara Falls, Ont., L2J 1 M7 – or by calling 905-358-5733.

Racing at Ransomville track rained out – again

Mother Nature has something against stock car racing.

Just ask Jenn Martin, general manager of Ransomville Speedway.

Heavy rains that have already saturated the grounds, and a forecast calling for evern more rain, forced the track in western New York to pull the plug on its Friday night program for the fourth time this season.

Ransomville’s 60th season will continue, weather permitting, Monday with a Monday Madness! program featuring a full card of racing and $1 hotdogs.

Gates open at 5 p.m., the grandstand at 6 p.m. with action starting at 7:15 p.m.

– Bernd Franke, Postmedia Network