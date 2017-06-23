Letourneau was passionate about his city

Welland is mourning the death of a community leader and councillor.

Rocky Letourneau died Thursday at age 61.

Friends and fellow councillors said Mr. Letourneau had been ill for some time, but were unable to comment on the cause of his health issues.

Welland Mayor Frank Campion said Mr. Letourneau was dedicated to his work. Despite being ill he would never miss a meeting or give up on his duties.

The people who knew and worked with Mr. Letourneau remember him as a passionate man who always voiced his opinion. Mr. Letourneau served as a Ward 5 councillor for three terms. He served on a number of boards and committees throughout his life, always committed to both Welland and the Francophone community.

Mr. Letourneau served as elected commissioner on the Welland Hydro Electric Commission, the Association of French Municipalities, health care committee, economic development and was a representative on the Welland Hydro board of directors.

As a councillor and a member of the Niagara Health Coalition, he was supportive of keeping Welland Hospital operational. Sue Hotte, chair of the coalition, said Mr. Letourneau had been extremely vocal about the need to keep the hospital in Welland. She said he would attend numerous events to get the word out and would speak openly at council meetings about the hospital.

“He was very strong in his beliefs and working for the community ... he always worked for the benefit of the community,” Hotte said Friday.

Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio said Mr. Letourneau was the type of person who would help anyone. Chiocchio remembered Mr. Letourneau as always looking out for the “little guy.”

“He was proud of the ward he represented ... He was key in the Francophone community,” Chiocchio said.

Mr. Letourneau worked on bringing bilingual signs with French and English to Welland. Chiocchio said Mr. Letourneau wanted to ensure the large Francophone community was well represented in Welland.

Long-time Club Richelieu member Alain Breton said he has never met a Francophone councillor who was as committed to Francophone culture as Mr. Letourneau was.

“I know the family really well, it’s a big loss, not just for the Francophone community, but also for the whole community. I was shocked to find out about Rocky passing.” Breton said Friday. Breton said Mr. Letourneau attended every Francophone event and was an active community member.

Wellander and Francophone Daniel Roy got to know Mr. Letourneau through the various events they organized and attended together. Roy said Mr. Letourneau’s parents arrived in Welland around 1919 or 1920. The Letourneau family were part of the founding group of French Town, which Roy said Mr. Letourneau was proud.

“The Francophone community has lost a big piece of the puzzle,” Roy said.

For Roy, Mr. Letourneau was not only a proud Francophone, he was also a great councillor. Mr. Letourneau was a good listener and considered the concerns of Welland residents. Roy said if Mr. Letourneau said he was going to do something, he would do everything he could to make it happen.

“It wasn’t just lip service,” Roy said about his friend.

Welland Mayor Frank Campion said he not only enjoyed working with Mr. Letourneau, but also had a personal relationship with him. The two had known one another since the late 1980’s and got to know each other’s families well. Campion said Mr. Letourneau attended his wedding and added he was a “great guy.”

He remembers Mr. Letourneau as a great family man who was proud of his family and children. He said Mr. Letourneau’s wife, Patty, is a great woman and they were a wonderful couple.

“My condolences go out to them. We are going to miss him and he leaves a legacy behind,” Campion said.

The Letourneau family were not available for comment before deadline. Funeral arrangements were not finalized by Friday afternoon.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg