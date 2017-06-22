Road allowance not for sale

A road allowance in the city’s southwest corner won’t be sold off, as it could landlock a piece of developable property, Welland councillors heard Tuesday night.



The issue of selling Santone Avenue road allowance, on the north side of Broadway, was first brought up in an in-camera meeting before council.



Ward 6 Coun. Bonnie Fokkens raised the issue during the open session.



“City staff is saying do not sell, and state the road allowance is there to reach the property in back for possible future development. Is there any other access to this area other than Santone Avenue?” she asked.



City engineer Sal Iannello said there is another access point, but added the municipality did not want to limit itself to one single entrance to the property.



“Staff feels at this juncture that land would be negatively impacted if we closed off the road. It needs to stay open … there’s no advantage to selling it at this time,” he said.



Iannello also said the city is not obligated to keep road allowances open.



“We have many road allowances in the city we could sell if we want to.”



As for two homes that encroach on the road allowance, he said the properties were purchased with that knowledge.



In response to another question by Fokkens, Iannello said the city hypothetically have those homes that encroach on the road moved.



She said the people living in the homes that encroach on the road can’t do anything with their properties and have a shingle over their head, not knowing whether they may have to move their homes in the future.



“There are a lot of other access roads we could look at,” the councillor said.



As she tried to get Iannello to talk more about the possibility of the homes having to be moved, Mayor Frank Campion said the municipality is not out to punish anyone.



“What we’re hearing from staff is we may need this road, but we don’t know right now. If we sell it, then that option is off the table. Taking away the option of using that road is probably not very prudent,” he said.