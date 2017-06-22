The 10-year-old boy was in agony as doctors sewed him back together.

Phillip Bowden required about 30 stitches to close the multiple bites on both his arms and torso after he was mauled by a husky that was running off leash, Tuesday evening.

His father, St. Catharines resident Colin Bowden said some of the injuries appeared so deep he feared they could lead to nerve damage.

He said emergency department physicians initially considered anesthetizing Phillip because of the extend of the wounds, but opted against it concerned about the delay.

Instead, Phillip remained awake while doctors used local anesthetics to treat the injuries. It meant dozens of injections - at least five in each of numerous open bite wounds.

“He was in a terrific amount of pain while they were trying to stitch him up,” Bowden said. “My son was in total agony.”

Earlier that evening, Phillip was with about five of his friends on a trail near Centennial Park at about 7 p.m.

Someone yelled: “Run!”

Bowden is still trying to piece together exactly how the attack happened, based on the “chaotic” conversations that took place at the St. Catharines hospital in the wake of the attack.

He believes, however, that Phillip ran to his bicycle trying to get away as the dog raced towards him, but discovered that his bicycle chain was loose.

Bystanders jumped to the boy’s aid moments after the husky attacked.

“We heard that there was a man down there who pulled the dog off my son,” Bowden said.

Other people formed a circle around the boy to keep the vicious animal at bay – and among them was an off-duty first responder who “covered (Phillip’s) wounds and kept him safe and calm until EMS showed up.”

“We can’t say enough thanks to them,” Bowden said. “Those are the angels who are there when you can’t be.”

If it hadn’t been for the bystanders who stepped in to help, he fears the dog might have killed his son.

“The dog, from what I understand, was right on his kidney. Phillip has puncture wounds right over the kidney, but nothing went in deep enough more than needing a suture. But that could have killed him.”

Phillip, however, “was just concerned about his friends,” though none of whom were injured by the dog.

Bowden said one of Phillip’s friends called the family – as well as 911 - from a cell phone, and his wife Linda raced to the scene.

“When my wife got there and saw the extent of the wounds she kind of freaked out, and so did the first responders,” Bowden said

In addition to ticketing the animal’s owner for allegedly allowing the dog to run loose, the Niagara Region Animal Services (NRAS) executed a warrant at about 7 p.m., Thursday and seize the dog from its owner, said the agency’s president Kevin Strooband.

“We also initiated proceedings under the Dog Owners’ Liability Act,” he said, adding a court date will take place next month.

“As the animal care patrol provider for the city, we have an obligation to basically protect the public from dangerous animals. We take that seriously and use the law and tools at our discretion to enforce that,” he said.

Asked if there were any other victims as a result of the attack, Strooband said, “I can’t comment on that right now.”

The dog had been in quarantine, ordered by the public health department to ensure it is free from disease like rabies.

The dog owners have not been identified.

Although Niagara Regional Police responded to the incident, the attack falls under the jurisdiction of Niagara Region Animal Services. And police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin said police would only step in if the animal services investigation “deemed that a criminal element was involved.”

Bowden said both he and his wife have taken time off work since the attack to care for Phillip. But Thursday afternoon, they had to pull their attention away from the boy to drive to city hall and fill out paperwork in the hope of getting the dog deemed as a dangerous animal.

“My son’s in pain, and I can’t really leave the house but I’m supposed to go and petition this dog to be deemed dangerous,” Bowden said. “Why do I have to do this and now abdicate myself to put the dog down? This situation should have been resolved in some other way.”

He said there should be less onus on the victim to deal with a dangerous dog.

“I shouldn’t have to run off and do this leg work because my kid was attacked.”

Considering the severity of the attack, he said it’s something that should happen automatically.

Bowden said all the agencies that responded “were great.”

“I’m not complaining about the way they did their jobs. But I’m wondering why things couldn’t be better coordinated, so I wouldn’t have to deal with this.”

Strooband said St. Catharines’s bylaws require complainants to file an affidavit with the clerk’s department.

“Yes, the onus is on the victim – or in this case – the victim’s parents to start that process.”

Bowden said his son would rather not draw attention to himself as a result of the attack, but he said it’s too important to keep quiet.

“The public should be aware. This is a public trail. This is not a fenced in area,” he said.

Bowden fears sooner or later, another family will have to endure the same thing.

“I want to prevent this from happening again.”

Two days after the attack, Bowden said Phillip is still in pain.

And as the boy heals, his parents are starting to see the full extent of the injuries.

“He’s really sore. There are a lot of bruises coming out. It was a mauling as well. He has bruises on his trunk, his back, not to mention puncture wounds and tears on his inner thighs,” he said.

“The dog had bit out part of his triceps on his one arm, and part of his forearm on the other.”

