Incentive programs needed for growth

Regional development charges were on Welland’s council agenda Tuesday, one day before city staff were to appear before Niagara Region’s corporate services committee.



The region is looking at increasing development charges across the board, and changing incentive programs. Welland has gone on the record opposing the increases, and city staff, including CAO Gary Long, have appeared before the region in the past month.



A report from city planner Grant Munday in May said under the proposed changes, single-detached dwelling development charges would rise to $19,006 from the current $10,484. Munday referenced a number of other changes that would see charges increase dramatically, exemptions for industrial development dropped, and changes to Community Improvement Plan incentives.



Development charges, collected from developers when building permits are issued, help pay for the cost of infrastructure required to provide things such as roads, transit, water, sewer, parks, community centre, police and fire facilities. The charges ensure the cost of providing infrastructure to new developments is not borne by existing residents and businesses in the form of higher taxes.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod thanked city staff for taking the lead in Niagara to oppose the changes, and asked Long if companies like Northern Gold Foods and GE would have come to the city without incentive programs.



Long said he was proud of the work city staff have put into the issue, and added the consensus was without the programs, those two companies would not have come to Welland.



“It’s likely GE would not be here. They have other options open to them. They are choosing to be in Welland because of the incentives and the grants. We need to maintain, protect and expand those grant programs. They are working and they are making a difference.”



The CAO said the programs bring economic prosperity to Welland and Niagara.



McLeod asked if other municipalities were catching on to what could happen if the development charges increase or incentive programs were changed.



“I believe my counterparts are seeing the benefits of these programs,” Long said, adding Welland has established itself as a leader in the region in promoting and marketing the programs and how they are utilized.



McLeod said if Niagara wants to compete in the regional big leagues it needs to at least maintain programs and incentives where they are at now.

