When it comes to racing in an enduro, nothing beats a beater.

Except, of course, another beater.

“It’s pretty basic, it’s a street car with safety modification – everything else is stock as you found it,” said Merrittville Speedway owner Don Spiece, whose track in Thorold is hosting an enduro Saturday night.

“An enduro car is not a race car, it’s a car that races.”

Spiece said people who want to race hard and don’t mind getting dirty still have time to get a car ready for the 25-lapper.

“Maybe it’s time you placed a spring-time beating on your winter beater,” he said.

There are other options as well for people who want to take to the track and be part of the fast company — OK, maybe not-so-fast company — for the crowd-pleasing finale to Saturday night’s race program.

“Someone you know may have a wreck that they want to get rid of or your closest automotive recycler may have something for you.”

Weather permitting, this weekend’s series of nothing but left turns in a war of automotive attrition is the second of three qualifiers for a 100-lap enduro that traditionally closes out the racing season at the D-shaped, clay track.

Jeremy Cooper won Round 1 on May 20 with the final qualifier set for Saturday, July 29.

Those who have shown up behind the wheel in the enduro series comprises a who’s who of racing, ranging from drivers who have competed in Merrittville’s regular disvisions and those with experience in demolition derbies to first-time competitors. Minimum age is 16

Complete rules are available online at http://www.merrittvillespeedway.com/2016%20Enduro%20Rules.pdf.

Saturday’s program, which is being sponsored by Avondale Food Stores, also features action in the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, Pinty’s Delicious Foods 358 Modified, plus the Hoosier Stocks and the Central Fabricating and Welding Mini Stocks. Mod Lites have the night off.

Pits open at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5:30 p.m. with racing getting underway with qualifying heats at 7 p.m.

Points races heading into the weekend at Merrittville are closest in the track’s top two divisions.

Only six points separate defending champion Cody McPherson and fellow St. Catharines driver Brad Rouse in the Sportsman standings. Rounding out the top five behind McPherson, with 436 points; and Rouse, 430; are Brent Begolo of Thorold, 404; James Michael Friesen of St. Catharines, 402; and Luke Carleton of Port Colborne, 378.

Chad Brachmann of Sanborn, N.Y., winner of the 358 Modified track title two years ago, currently leads Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, the 2014 champion, 470 points to 456, but Gary Lindberg of Ridgeway, 448; reigning champion Pete Bicknell of St. Catharines, 428; and Tim Jones of Port Robinson, 426; remain in the running.

Alex Riley of Thorold, with 394 points; and Tony Kelly of Niagara Falls, 378; lead a top five of Olivier Larocque, Port Colborne, 348; Jay Moulton, St. Catharines, 320; and Cole Hardy, Welland; 294 in Mini Stocks, the track’s 4-cylinder racing class.

Begolo, who this year began driving for Josh Sliter Racing in Mod Lites in addition to competing in Sportsman, is making a good first impression in the new division. He leads Chris Watson of Niagara Falls 372 to 344 in points. with R.J. Pietz, Port Colborne, 338 points; Rob Misener, Welland, 318; and Jeffrey May, Mount Hope, Ont., 318; rounding out the top five.

Gregg Rauscher of Thorold has the largest lead of the six racing division front-runners. He leads Scott Sonnenberg of Bethel, Ont., 344 points to 256 in Novice Sportsman.

Also in the top five are Brandon Gruhl, St. Catharines, 172 points; Dave Mamo, Ridgeway; 160; and Terry Larmet, St. Catharines; 60.

Top five in the Hoosier Stock points race: defending champion Dave Bailey, Hagersville, 408; Kyle Pelrine, Smithville, 332; Rob Murray, St. Catharines, 326; Jim Lampman, Caistor Centre, 324; James Thompson, St. Catharines, 306.

