These are not your average Bears
South Lincoln High School's last-ever athletes of the year are Kara Thomas, from left, Justin DeFaria, Grace Tennant, Ryan Kajaste and Zach Grinyer.
South Lincoln High School won’t reopen for a new school year in September.
Before the Bears went into hibernation for the final time, school and team awards were presented to the following student athletes:
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Senior male: Justin DeFaria, Zach Grinyer
Senior female: Grace Tennant
Junior male: Ryan Kajaste
Junior female: Kara Thomas
TEAM AWARDS
Badminton: Michael Killins, most valuable
Basketball, boys: Jason Carter, Ryan Carter, Cayden Lapcevich, most valuable
Basketball, girls: Samantha Flint, Cloey Lymburner, most valuable
Cross country: Sophia Nelson, Billy Orr, most valuable
Field hockey: Sarah Nelles, offence; Kara Thomas, defence, most valuable
Football: Ryan Kajaste, offence; Brock Speller, defence, most valuable; Spencer Gillis, rookie; Justin DeFaria, Iron Man; Collin Reece, Willard Lane Leadership
Hockey: Sarah Nelles, senior; Kara Thomas, junior; Coaches Choice Award
Golf: Rein Zenka, most valuable
Gymnastics: Sara Killins, most valuable
Lacrosse: James Ross, most valuable
Slo-pitch: Samantha Flint, Grace Tennant, most valuable
Soccer: Bryan Crawford, Cloey Lymburner, most valuable
Track and field: Bryan Crawford, Grace Tennant, most valuable; Lauren Beaulieu, most dedicated
Ultimate flying disc: Justin DeFaria, most valuable; Garrett MacMillan, Spirit Award
Volleyball: Rylee DeFaria, Zach Grinyer, Grace Tennant, most valuable; Kara Thomas, Leadership Award