South Lincoln High School won’t reopen for a new school year in September.

Before the Bears went into hibernation for the final time, school and team awards were presented to the following student athletes:

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Senior male: Justin DeFaria, Zach Grinyer

Senior female: Grace Tennant

Junior male: Ryan Kajaste

Junior female: Kara Thomas

TEAM AWARDS

Badminton: Michael Killins, most valuable

Basketball, boys: Jason Carter, Ryan Carter, Cayden Lapcevich, most valuable

Basketball, girls: Samantha Flint, Cloey Lymburner, most valuable

Cross country: Sophia Nelson, Billy Orr, most valuable

Field hockey: Sarah Nelles, offence; Kara Thomas, defence, most valuable

Football: Ryan Kajaste, offence; Brock Speller, defence, most valuable; Spencer Gillis, rookie; Justin DeFaria, Iron Man; Collin Reece, Willard Lane Leadership

Hockey: Sarah Nelles, senior; Kara Thomas, junior; Coaches Choice Award

Golf: Rein Zenka, most valuable

Gymnastics: Sara Killins, most valuable

Lacrosse: James Ross, most valuable

Slo-pitch: Samantha Flint, Grace Tennant, most valuable

Soccer: Bryan Crawford, Cloey Lymburner, most valuable

Track and field: Bryan Crawford, Grace Tennant, most valuable; Lauren Beaulieu, most dedicated

Ultimate flying disc: Justin DeFaria, most valuable; Garrett MacMillan, Spirit Award

Volleyball: Rylee DeFaria, Zach Grinyer, Grace Tennant, most valuable; Kara Thomas, Leadership Award