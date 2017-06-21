Jake Isenor was a most reluctant spectator for the open men’s 69-kilogram semifinal at the Bronze Glove Championships.

Rather than sitting ringside fighting disappointment after receiving a berth in the final, the 21-year-old St. Catharines native would have preferred to be inside the ring battling an opponent.

He was denied the opportunity to punch his ticket into the final when his scheduled opponent failed to make weight at the last minute.

Isenor, with the other two contenders in the division, drew lots to determine who would have to fight their way to the final.

Isenor, for the past 3 1/2 years a member of the St. Catharines Boxing Club, was the odd man after the three took turns taking a ping-pong call out of hat.

While the luck of the draw assured Isenor of placing no lower than second, he didn’t regard that as a silver lining in the least.

“I was hoping to get my time in the ring,” Isenor said. “I wanted to get a fight under my belt.”

Watching Kington’s Admed Nassor square off against Oshawa’s Thad Ridsdill in the lone semifinal wasn’t the only thing on Isenor’s mind on opening night of the two-day tournament in Toronto. He also had to staunch the flow of competitive juices that had been coursing through his veins in preparation for a fight that was not to be.

“As soon as I found out I didn’t have a fight, all my adrenaline went down,” Isenor said. “I was back to conserving energy.”

Though human bodies are not equipped with on-off switches, he nonetheless has learned during three years fighting competitively how to dial down the intensity.

“After a few years of doing this, you learn how to keep your composure,” Isenor said with a chuckle, speaking from experience.

Knowing that he would be fighting the winner made Isenor more of a scout than a spectator when the bell rang for a semifinal in which Nassar upset Ridsdill, the defending Brampton Cup champion and a member of the Motor City Boxing Club.

“I really watched, I noticed he (Nassar) was catching him with some good shots.”

Nassar, who was born in 1997 and fights out of the Kingston Youth Boxing Club, had 18 bouts under his belt before defeating Ridsdill by a 2-1 decision. In his fight at the Bronze Gloves he impressed Isenor as a “counter-puncher who goes to the body a lot.”

“He knew when to come forward and brawl, and when to stay close,” Isenor, a roofer with Smith’s Home Services in St. Catharines, said.

“I was pretty shocked that he won, but I wasn’t going to take him lightly.”

That information came in handy as Isenor began developing a fight plan for the gold medal match on the following night.

“I’ve seen a lot of styles,” he said. “You start to adapt to many different styles.”

In Isenor, Nassar, in turn, had to adapt to an opponent who is constantly moving his head in hopes of drawing punches.

“I like trying to make guys miss and then counter with some punches of my own.”

“I would say ‘boxer-puncher’ would be the best way to describe Jake,” Joe Corrigan, head coach of the St. Catharines Boxing Club, said.

“He knows when to sit down and throw his power.”

Isenor set the tone early when he finally had to use his gloves at the Bronze Gloves. He caught Nassar with a big right in the opening round on his way to winning a unanimous decision by an eight-count in the next round.

“I think that changed his style early, my left upper and straight right combo was working.”

Setting the pace early in the final didn’t lull Isenor into a false sense of security, that victory would just be a matter of time.

“I was focused on the win,” he said. “I had a couple of close decisions that didn’t go my way.”

With the win, Isenor improved his record to 25-8, including seven victories by knockout.

His “all-time favourite” boxing memory remains his first loss, however. Isenor was 13 fights into his career when he dropped a 2-1 decision to Travis Drake, the hometown favourite and a veteran of 60 bouts, in Zainesville, Ohio, two years ago.

“That was the first time I went in with someone with creditenials,” he said. “I felt so much confidence after that.”

Isenor and Corrigan praised Red Smith, the owner of the roofing company, for being in the boxer’s corner.

“Red’s a big boxing fan. He understands fighters sometimes need time off work to practice,” Corrigan said.

Speaking of work, having roofing as your day job is an especially good workout for a boxer. Carrying loads of shingles have helped to strengthen Isenor’s legs.

“I feel an extra bounce in my legs,” he said. “It’s like a win-win: you’re getting paid and you’re getting stronger.”

Next show for the St. Catharines Boxing Club is Friday, July 21, when the 11th annual Wise Guys Niagara Legend Boxing Show takes place at Merritton Community Centre.

All proceeds go the Wise Guys Charity Fund, which over the past 26 years has raised $3 million for the community.

Corrigan hopes to schedule as many as 12 bouts in a card that gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $400 for a table of eight.

Advance tickets are available at the boxing club, which is open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday.

