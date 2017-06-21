A lack of preparation, players playing out of position and an inability to answer the door when opportunity knocked contributed to the Niagara Spears returning home to St. Catharines emptyhanded on the weekend.

Instead of extending their winning streak to three games in the Ontario Provincial Football League’s Varsity West division, the Spears dropped a 22-10 decision to the Cambridge Lions to fall to 3-2 in league play.

Cambridge took advantage of “blown coverage”on the part of the Spears defence to go up 9-2 and scored on a one-yard plunge to take a 16-2 lead into halftime.

In Niagara head coach Brian Duguay’s estimation, the deficit should have been narrower than that.

“We were inside their 20 at least two times in the first half,” he said. “We need to capitalize on these opportunities, but we only received one out of a potential 14 points.”

“We need to get hungry and play with a chip on our shoulder. It seems we didn’t have the drive in the first half.”

With injuries forcing some players to adjust to positions they hadn’t played since high school, the Spears offence was not in sync, particularly in the opening half.

Players not attending practice for “various reasons” leading up to the game didn’t help.

“This is hard as we have to make adjustments, move people around and still develop,” Duguay said.

“No excuses as we should be ready for everything as a team.”

Niagara finally connected on offence in the second half on a catch-and-run play between quarterback Travis Arp and receiver Justin Succar that covered 95 yards.

A two-point conversion brought the Spears to within a touchdown, 16-10; and Niagara went for an onside kick in hopes of maintaining possession, and momentum, after finding the end zone with a major.

While the Spears were the first to the ball, they were unable to hold on. After the ball popped out Cambridge was able to scoop it up for a touchdown to round out the scoring.

Arp completed 17 of 36 passes for 214 yards for Niagara, while Josh Ferguson was Niagara’s leading rusher in the loss with 60 yards on 14 carries.

Daniel Serravalle, five catches for 34 yards; and Keaton Bruggling, four catches, 31 yards; topped the Spears in receiving.

Defensive standouts for Niagara were Jack Andrews, 12 assisted tackles, one solo tackle; Mike Domanico, five assisted tackles; Carmine Spedalire, five assisted tackles, three solo tackles; Teddy Mansell, eight assisted tackles, one solo tackle; and Sandor Mod, five assisted tackles, one solo tackle.

Next action for the Spears varsity is 8 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Field against the 5-0 London Jr. Mustangs.

Niagara’s junior varsity also lost on the road to Cambridge, suffering a 21-2 setback to drop to 2-3.

The Spears junior varsity is back in action Saturday, also against London at Kiwanis Field. Game time is 4 p.m.

In tier 2 junior varsity action, the Spears edged the visiting Orangeville Outlaws Saturday at Kiwanis Field to even their record at 2-2.

Javonte Smith Hinds, with two touchdowns; quarterback Dante Joyner, on a 60-yard scramble; and Josh Boyle scored for the Spears.

Niagara sealed the victory when it thwarted a two-point convert attempt by Orangeville with with 0.04 remaining on the clock.

Niagara hosts Cambridge in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Kiwanis Field.

