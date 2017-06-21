Winners of schoolwide 2016-17 athletic awards at Ecole Secondaire Confederation in Welland are, front row, from left, Jacquelyn Repergel, Nehemie Surin, Olivia Cyr, Taeya Carl; back row, Rheannon Lockey, Errine Jean-Charles, Yannick Morrison, Giselle Rugigana and Nicole Pilote.