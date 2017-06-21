Recent revisions to the Region’s proposed development charges bylaw weren’t enough to allay the concerns of developers or the municipalities working to lure them to Niagara.

They fear the bylaw being considered by the region’s corporate services committee could stifle economic resurgence throughout the region.

“The buyer needs to see features that are not capped or subject to a council vote. Your sales and marketing people need a simple message to achieve the best possible success,” said Roy Timms, Niagara Industrial Association past-chairman.

Timms was one of several developers who attended the Niagara Region corporate services committee Wednesday, urging committee members to reconsider the proposed development charges bylaw.

“Many Niagara municipalities simply do not have an industrial development charge. There’s no limit, there’s no cap, they just don’t have an industrial development charge.”

“This is the most effective message you can go to the marketplace with,” Timms said. “We would like to see you eliminate the cap on the grant system for industrial development charges.”

In response to past concerns from developers and municipalities, Niagara Region staff have already made several revisions to the proposed development charges bylaw.

The changes include extending a grant program for industrial developers until the bylaw expires on Aug. 31, 2022, to allow them to recoup some of the development charges they would be required to pay; as well as an extension of a “transition period” included in the bylaw until Aug. 31, 2021, as well as a review of regional incentive programs.

But despite the revisions, it was clear there was still substantial opposition to the bylaw, which was deferred until the July 12 corporate services committee meeting to give regional staff an opportunity to address the remaining concerns of stakeholders.

In an interview, Timms – owner of Timbro Design Build – said a budget cap proposed for regional development charge grants would mean that some developers would receive grants, while others would not.

Under the current development charge bylaw, which expires at the end of August, Niagara region will waive development charges of about $5 per square foot on eligible industrial projects. For the new 450,000-square foot General Electric plant under construction in Welland, it means a savings of about $2.25 million.

Although the region’s proposed development charge bylaw would continue to include a grant program, Timms said there would be a limited budget for those grants. If that had been the case when construction of the General Electric plant began, Timms said it would have single-handedly used up the full regional funding allocation, meaning no other projects would be eligible for grants.

“An industry won’t know that they are exempt from industrial development charges until council approves it,” Timms said. “You’re tying your economic development officer’s hands behind their backs.”

Welland’s economic development officer Dan Degazio said his community is seeing unprecedented interest from investors, following the lead of General Electric.

“We just sold three pieces of property in Welland that are based on the fact that the region is open for business – that’s what we thought,” Degazio said. “This whole stuff on the development charges, the door’s closing.”

Meanwhile, he said the development charges are not necessary to fund infrastructure investment since – in communities like Welland – that infrastructure is already in place.

Welland chief administrative office Gary Long said the bylaw revisions that have been made so far are encouraging, since it demonstrates that the region is listening to lower-tier municipalities.

But more revisions are needed.

“We want to protect the gains that we’ve made throughout the region, we want to maintain the economic momentum we have throughout the region,” he said.

During the meeting, Niagara Home Builders Association chairman Jon Whyte said his organization understands that “growth has to pay for growth.”

But he asked committee members to reconsider alternatives, such as reducing the scope of projects such as infrastructure upgrades that would be paid for with development charge income.

Tim Collins, whose company LANDx Developments Inc. is currently working on three former brownfield sites in Niagara, was pleased with the revisions made to the proposed development charges bylaw, particularly the extended transition period which gives developers more time to prepare for the changes.

Meanwhile, he said the community improvement plan (CIP) incentives that would be reviewed as part of the bylaw can be effective, but governments need to “stick behind these programs.”

He said changes made to CIP incentives have resulted in lawsuits in other communities.

“It’s almost a bait and switch, in a sense,” Collins said.

Some municipalities use CIPs to attract investors, and then a few years later “redevelop the policy, potentially changing it.”

ABenner@postmedia.com