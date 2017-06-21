A disappointing season for all three local junior B lacrosse clubs came to an end over the weekend.

The Niagara Thunderhawks, St. Catharines Spartans and Welland Generals all failed to qualify for the post-season.

The Thunderhawks wrapped up their 2017 campaign with an (8-12) record after dropping two straight games.

The T-Hawks lost 12-5 to Hamilton on Thursday, and 12-7 in a must-win game Saturday night at home, leaving them two points behind Point Edward for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Ontario Lacrosse Association junior B western conference standings.

Niagara was led all season by Hunter Lemieux whose 41 goals and 85 points were twice as much as anyone else on the Thunderhawks roster. Lemieux also added three game-winning goals which was tied for sixth in the league.

Niagara used five goalies this season, and will surely like to solidify that position come next spring.

The St. Catharines Spartans (6-14) had their worst season in recent memory, losing their final two regular season games by a combined 36 goals – 24-4 to Six Nations, and 19-3 to Wallaceburg.

Kealon Pilon, who should make the jump to junior A lacrosse next season, led the Spartans with 41 goals and 87 points.

Nova Scotia native and Brock University student Connor Aquanno added 27 goals and 61 points in 19 games, while Rookie goaltender Troy Holowchuk was another positive. The Laura Secord Secondary School student made 651 saves, second most in the league.

Aquanno also added three game-winning goals, tying him for sixth in the league with Lemieux.

Long-time Spartans general manager Chris Spiers is likely already working the phones in looking ahead to the 2018 campaign.

The Welland Generals (3-17) showed glimpses of promise but could never get over the hump, as they traded away a number of veteran players at the trade deadline. including Brandon Porga. Porga exited the Rose City for the Clarington Green Gaels with 28 goals and 75 points.

Sam LeClair will be the main offensive threat going forward for the Generals. The sophomore had a very respectable 25 goals and 58 points this season, including 18 assists on the power play, tied for fourth in the entire league.

Tanner Main was a key draw man for the Generals winning more than 60 per cent of his faceoffs, 86 of 142; while St. Catharines Falcons goaltender Owen Savoury led Welland and the entire junior B loop in penalty minutes with 118.

The Generals lost eight straight games to end the 2017 season, including a 27-4 drubbing at the hands of Owen Sound on Saturday, and a 9-4 decision to Hamilton at home on Sunday.

Individual highlights of the 2017 season for the three local junior B lacrosse clubs:

Kealon Pilon, St. Catharines Spartans: 41 goals and 87 points, good enough for 11th overall in league scoring, tied for seventh in goals scored and tied for eighth in power-play goals with nine.

Hunter Lemieux, Niagara Thunderhawks: 41 goals and 85 points, tied for 13th in the junior B scoring race and tied for seventh in goals scored with Pilon.

Brandon Porga, Welland Generals (since traded to Clarington) left the Generals with 75 points, added 13 more with the Gaels giving him 88 points, tied for ninth overall in league scoring. Porga’s 55 assists were sixth highest in junior B lacrosse, while his 14 power-play goals were second best, and 18 power-play assists tied him for fourth.

Troy Holowchuk, St. Catharines Spartans: 651 saves. Despite winning only five games for the (6-14) Spartans, Holowchuk turned aside the second most shots in junior B lacrosse, and finished with a respectable .788 save-percentage.