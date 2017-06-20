Burgoyne replacement project nearing completion

While the finishing touches are being added to the new Burgoyne Bridge, Niagara Region public works committee is asking upper-tier governments to pitch in their share of the $93-million project.

Niagara’s public works committee approved a recommendation Tuesday to send eligible expenditures related to the project to the federal and provincial governments to obtain two thirds of the project cost.

When the final close out reports are filed for the project, Welland Coun. Paul Grenier asked that financial data be clearly laid out.

Public works commissioner Ron Tripp said Pelham Mayor David Augustyn had previously asked for a timeline of the bridge replacement project, and Tripp planned to include the information Grenier requested in that report.

“It will show the milestones and decisions, and also the external funding and how those approvals took place,” Tripp said.

Tripp said the completion of the new Burgoyne Bridge only days away.

“We’re down to the final clean up and we are tracking towards the end of June,” he said.

Niagara is also moving into the second phase of developing a its transit system.

Tuesday, members of Niagara’s public works committee approved recommendations to ask Niagara Regional Council to select four of its members to appoint to the new Inter-Municipal Transit Steering Committee, while asking the cities of St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland to each appoint to members to the organization.

Meanwhile, each of Niagara’s municipalities will select a staff representative to join the committee as it works to implement service delivery and governance strategies.