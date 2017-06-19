Big bash planned in Wainfleet

It’s been 50 years since Wainfleet held Canada Day celebrations.



The last time was 1967, when Canada and residents of the township were celebrating the nation’s centennial.



With events planned for this year’s sesquicentennial, Mayor April Jeffs hopes the next celebration won’t take another 50 years.



“I’ve heard people talk about where they were and what they were doing during the Centennial. I want people to be talking about what we did and that they were there for Canada’s 150th in Wainfleet.”



The mayor hopes the event goes well and that Canada Day celebrations can be held every year in the township.



On Canada Day, the township and Wainfleet’s Canada 150 Celebration Committee will put on a parade, Canadian flag skydive, kite-flying activity, live entertainment, free BBQ, kids movie, street dance, and fireworks. All of the events will be held in the area called Wainfleet Recreational Facilities 31917 Park St.



The day kicksoff at 4 p.m. with a parade that runs from behind St. Elizabeth School to Sideroad 20 up to Park Street and the to Sugarloaf Street and back to the school. It’s the same route used for the Wainfleet Fall Fair.



At 5 p.m., area politicians and others will speak during opening ceremonies at the Wainfleet Arena. A free community BBQ will take place behind the arena at 5:30 p.m., with kids crafts/activities inside the arena.



The Geronimo Skydiving Team, out of Fort Erie, will skydive on to the soccer fields behind the arena with a Canadian flag at 6 p.m. The KytCrzy Flyers will be performing on one of the ball diamonds shortly after the skydivers land.



At 7 p.m., Ear Candy will perform in the pavilion behind the arena as a street dance is held. At 7:30 p.m., the library will be showing a movie for children. And finally, at 10 p.m., fireworks will be set off on ball diamond one.



“We’re definitely excited about this and want to get the word out. Everyone has been working very hard at this, it’s going to be a great event. There’s something for everyone.”



Jeffs said the event is community-driven.



She said the township was approached by members of the Wainfleet Historical Society - Janet Hodgkins and Doug Wilford - who wanted to do something for the sesquicentennial.



A Canada 150 committee was formed, and Wilford came to council and gave a presentation. The committee also has township staff - the library’s Carrie Mayr, operations manager Richard Nan, and arena recreation coordinator Jeremy Worrall - onboard.



“Anything driven by the community always works well and we’re supporting it in any way we can.”



Jeffs said the day is a great opportunity to bring the community together.



“It’s an important historical event.”



For more information or to volunteer for the event contact canada150@wainfleet.ca or check the Facebook page www.facebook.com/WCanada150CC/