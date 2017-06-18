Fishing for fun

Fathers baited hooks with worms, straightened twisted fishing lines, attached bobbers, and pulled squirming fish off the line for their sons and daughters at Port Colborne and District Conservation Club’s annual Kids Fishing Derby.



The derby was held Sunday at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park with the majority of children fishing in the lagoon area, said conservation club president Kathy McQuire.



“We’ve been holding the derby for nearly 30 years now and it’s grown over the year. We average 350 children and feed some 500 people.”



McQuire said registration for the derby started at 8:30 a.m. and with it being Fathers Day, it would be wrapped up by noon, once all of the prizes were handed out. She expected to be on target for 350 children for the day.



She said rarely does any child - the derby is open to those 13 and under - go home without a prize thanks to all of the sponsors who donate cash or prizes. Canadian Tire, she said, is her number one sponsor.



Prizes included fishing rods, toys, and each child had a chance to win a bicycle in a draw. The child who caught the biggest fish during the derby was given the Barry Carr Memorial Trophy, named after an avid local angler who passed away a number of years ago.



“We have 35 club members here taking registration, cooking, and measuring the fish,” said McQuire.



Fish caught by participants include everything from rock bass, sunfish, and perch to pike. All of the fish caught are released back into the lagoon.



“Last year’s big fish winner caught a garpike,” she said.