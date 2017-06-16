Worker died at Lock 6 gate collapse

The inscription on the headstone at Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold reveals the devastating impact sudden and violent death could have on a tight family unit.



Dedicated to the memory of Louis Boccioletti who died from injuries sustained in the Lock 6 gate collapse, it reads:Rapito all affectto / Dei suoi cari / Il 1 Agosto 1928 / Di anni 34 / I fratelli cognati e / Nepoti costernati / Dal dolore questo / Marmo postero

[Taken Suddenly from the Affection / of His Loved Ones / 1st of August 1928 / Aged 34 / His Brothers, Sisters-in-law, / Nieces and Nephews / [Are] saddened by the sorrow / This marble signifies]



Fifteen years earlier, when Boccioletti had joined his elder (married) half-brother, Primo, aboard the S.S. Sicilian, he could never have imagined that the opportunities promised by immigration to North America would end in such tragedy.



As they waited for their youngest brother Irmo to join them in the years following World War I, the elder two began to build new lives for themselves in Thorold. Primo achieved success as a businessman while Louis worked as a labourer.



In due course, Irmo was able to get employment on the Canal with his brother Louis. In fact, the two brothers had been working “almost side by side”, noted the Toronto Daily Star reporter the day after the accident – but on different locks.



The youngest brother’s wife Anita, described her unmarried brother-in-law “as a cheery addition to the neat little home at Maitland Street” in Thorold.



Unnecessarily, it was also added that “while she did not voice the thought, there was evident also gratitude that it had not been Irmo, the bread-winner who had been at work in the fatal number six.” This tragic loss of life continues to be mourned in the family nearly nine decades later.



So closely knit were the three brothers from the village of Mombaroccio (Monte Baroccio), near Pesaro on the Adriatic coast, that attendants at the funeral found it hard to restrain their emotions.



The St. Catharines Standard reporter observed “their warm hearts going out to his two brothers who were quite overcome by the tragedy.”



The magnitude of a tragedy such as this added another entirely unforeseeable complication: the stretching of faith denomination resources in small canal communities such as Thorold. For this reason, back-to-back funerals were necessary. Fr. Staley of Holy Rosary Church, thus, had barely dusted off his cassock after officiating over Boccioletti’s funeral before shifting to Irishman Joseph Carrig’s a few hours later.



PROFILE NO. 94

Luigi ‘Louis’ Boccioletti, 34

Born: February 4, 1894 (Mombaroccio, Pesaro e Urbino, Le Marches, Italy)

Died: August 1, 1928 (Lock 6, Section 3, Thorold)

Cause of Death: Crushed by lock gate

Occupation: Iron Worker, Steel Gates Company Limited

Burial: Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold (Old Section E, Row 170, Grave 4)

