Laser struck Ornge air ambulance

An Ornge air ambulance suffered a laser strike while transporting a patient from Welland County General Hospital to Hamilton General Hospital last Saturday.



The helicopter had been called to transport the patient, believed to be the man who was electrocuted after climbing into a hydro substation in Port Colborne on June 10 at Davis and Durham Streets, by Niagara EMS.



In an email, Ornge’s public relations officer Joshua McNamara said approximately two minutes after departing Welland, the flight crew experienced a laser strike from an unknown ground location.



Niagara Regional Police officers searched the area where the laser strike was believed to have come from, but were unable to find the source.



Some time later while enroute to Hamilton, the aircraft encountered an unrelated mechanical issue requiring a return to Welland hospital, where it landed safely.



McNamara said Ornge paramedics, with the assistance of Niagara EMS, proceeded to transport the patient by land to Hamilton.



An Ornge aircraft maintenance engineer was dispatched to the aircraft for further inspection, and it has since returned to service.



McNamara said pointing lasers at an aircraft can distract pilots, cause temporary or permanent blindness, create a glare in the cockpit affecting pilot vision, cause further injury to Ornge patients, or distract or injure Ornge paramedics.



He said under the Aeronautics Act, if an individual is convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft, they could face up to $100,000 in fines, five years in prison or both.

