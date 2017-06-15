Suspect sought after early morning robbery

A suspect remains at large after an armed robbery at a St. Catharines convenience store in the early morning, Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police say a man armed with a weapon entered the Big Bee Variety Store, 134 Lake St., at about 3:25 a.m., demanding money and cigarettes, before fleeing on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money.

The type of weapon the suspect used in the robbery has not been disclosed by police.

Police are looking for a white man, 35 to 45 years old, about 6'2" in height, with a medium build.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Geoff Poirier at 905-688-4111 ext. 9465.