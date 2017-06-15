Music festival promises to deliver

There’s a lot of buzz in the community for the upcoming Summer Music Festival on the floating stage at Merritt Park, says Mayor Frank Campion.



“The line-up is amazing, I’m really looking forward to it … people are asking when it starts,” said Campion as he listened to concert organizers Ralph Belvedere and Don Romano talk about the free summer series.



Belvedere said the concert series started off three years ago when the City of Welland was looking for someone to run shows on the floating stage, south of Division Street bridge.



As they stood on the stage Thursday morning, both Belvedere and Romano said they’ve been involved in the music scene for years.



They said a $40,000 grant from the city helps them get the series underway, but the total cost runs closer to $65,000 for all of the talent they book for the eight Friday night shows. They’ve added a Saturday childrens’ show this year.



“We have to go out into the community and solicit sponsorships. We also have raise at least $15,000 on top of the sponsorships, so we pass a hat around at the concerts …. people are very generous,” said Belvedere.



The two men said they received a number of good sponsors for this year’s series.



The concert series kicks off Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. with Brass Transit, a Chicago tribute band.



“It’s Canada’s 150th and the 50th anniversary of Chicago, so we thought we’d open up with a tribute. They are fantastic, you’d think you were listening to Chicago,” said Belvedere.



Opening acts for the concert headliners will include local talent, like Jessica Wilson, The Mandevilles with Serena Pryne, Ashlynne Vince, The Howling Horns with Heather Glabb and more.



Belvedere said each of shows, which run from June to August, are themed.



“We have a Nashville theme, Welland Roots, the Blues, Welland Rocks, Soulsville, and we finish it off with a 60s British Rock Invasion,” he said.



Romano said the two men have invested hundreds of hours into getting bands and everything ready for this year’s concert series.



“We do it for the citizens of Welland and surrounding area … and when we see the people out there, it’s all worth it,” he said.



The two said crowds at the concerts range between 1,800 and 2,000 on the concrete seating area and bleachers set up in behind. Last year, they said 3,000 people showed up for The Caverners.



While there may have a food truck or two at some of the concerts, the two men encourage people to come to downtown Welland early or stay after the concerts and go to local restaurants and bars.



A full lineup for the concert series can be found on the city’s website at www.welland.ca/Leisure/eventsinfo/SummerMusicFestival.asp.