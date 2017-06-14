Vintage VWs to shine at June Jitter Bug

The June Jitter Bug — a vintage Volkswagen show — is taking over Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls this weekend.

John’s Bug Shop in Welland and the St. Catharines Volkswagen dealership are working together to help sponsor the 31st annual event which runs Friday to Sunday.

Friday will feature a drive-in night, when Volkswagen owners are invited to go see a movie at the Canview Drive-In in south Thorold.

Saturday will feature a cruise, which will take participants on a 2½-hour route through Niagara before meeting back at Firemen’s Park for a barbecue.

The main event will be Sunday, which will feature a car show, swap meet, colouring contests for children, door prizes, food vendors and an engine teardown contest.

“Sunday is the big day,” says John Petrowski, sales consultant with St. Catharines Volkswagen.

He says some of the proceeds from the show will help support Niagara Children’s Centre in St. Catharines.

Organizers have typically done a food drive in the past, but Petrowski says it’s difficult to facilitate.

“Making sure that what people are donating is of donate-able quality, so to say. It was getting too hard, so we put our heads together. I know the children’s centre and the work that they do is awesome. We felt this year and potentially moving forward that the children’s centre will be the benefactor of this event.”

The event is organized, supported and run by members of the Niagara Volks Folks car club.

Admission is free for spectators, although there is a show car registration fee of $20 for those interested in showing off their cars.

“John’s Bug Shop is definitely the brains behind all this. They have a small staff and they’ve put this on for 30 years. So that’s pretty legendary,” says Petrowski.

Gates open for show cars at 8 a.m. on the Sunday.

Participants are asked to show up to Firemen’s Park for 1 p.m if they would like to join the Saturday cruise.

St. Catharines Volkswagen, which recently became a part of Performance Auto Group, will also be showing off the new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas at the show, as well as a 2017 Beetle decked out like Herbie the Love Bug.

