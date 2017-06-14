Golf cart theft leads to multiple charges

A golf cart stolen from Sherkston Shores led Niagara Regional police to a stolen trailer and other items.



Police a resident in the area of the resort, at the end of Empire Road in Port Colborne, reported a suspicious vehicle at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Officers responded to the area and located a stolen golf cart that was removed from the resort.



Two suspects fled the area on foot and were located a short distance away. Police also found the suspects’ vehicle and trailer parked at the end of a dead-end road.



In a release, police said they determined the trailer used by the suspects had been stolen from an incident in Burlington in 2016. Also located within the vehicle were other items identified as stolen from incidents in Burlington.



Police charged Michael Bretton,33, and Randy Tuck, 53 years, with theft of motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property with a value exceeding $5,000, and two counts of possession of stolen property with a value not exceeding $5,000. Tuck has also been charged with breach of recognizance.



Police said the golf cart was returned to the owner with minor damage.

