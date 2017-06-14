Council to go live on website

After three meetings - two public and one in-camera session - Welland decided to move forward with livestreaming city council meetings.



Tuesday, councillors voted to enter a one-year contract with iSi Live to livestream meetings, with a review of the broadcasts after six months.



City staff had looked into livestreaming in 2016 after Cogeco TV advised the city it would no longer be offering closed-captioning to its viewers. In the report, city clerk Tara Stephens said it wanted to ensure all residents had access to viewing council meetings with closed-captioning.



Stephens report recommended the city enter a three-year contract for $11,000 a year with iSiLive, which will provide unlimited usage; support training and encoding hardware; an advanced system for maintaining records of meetings; and closed-captioning with 94 per cent accuracy.



But Ward 6 Coun. Bonnie Fokkens proposed an amendment to the report, asking the city enter a one-year contract instead.



“We don’t know how whether it will be effective and what kind of product will be delivered. This is new ground for the City of Welland. I think we should give it a one-year trial and see if it meets our requirements and expectations,” she said.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod said livestreaming is new to the city and he wanted to see a review after six months.



“We’d know inside six months whether any changes would need to be made. I think one year is too long. We need to be nimble enough to change,” said McLeod, who proposed the six-month review.



Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl said when the report first came to a general committee meeting, there was a lot of excitement over the possibility of livestreaming meetings.



But after being approached by Wee Stream, another company that offers livstreaming and one city staff has looked, Carl asked city staff to investigate the issue more.



Wee Stream had offered to livestream meetings at $400 for three hours and $75 for every 30 minutes past three hours. In Stephen’s report, she said with a schedule of at least 37 meetings a year, it would be more expensive to go that company.



Carl said his concern was over the quality of livestreaming, and wondered why city staff never offered council a chance to view the streaming capabilities of each company in the report.



“Our staff went through and viewed all of the companies. Staff felt this (iSiLive) was the best providers in regards to what we’re looking for as a whole,” Stephens said Tuesday night.



She also told Carl, in response to a question, the city had a camera in its inventory for video work that can also be used for livestreaming.



The camera is proposed to be mounted on the wall in front of council chambers and will be wide enough to take in all of council, staff and presenters.



It will be operated by the deputy clerk, council heard, and is a simple system to use. Even if an additional camera was introduced, the deputy clerk would easily be able to operate the system, Stephens said.



Questioned about the closed-captioned accuracy of 94 per cent, Stephens said iSiLive is looking at ways of ensuring increasing it to 100 per cent.



