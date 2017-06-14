BARKOVICH: Holy Trinity history being preserved

Years ago when I would explore downtown Welland on foot, unexpected rain showers would send me to take refuge in the courtyard of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, there to wait out the sultry summer afternoon soaking.

I wasn’t alone. Other pedestrians, and there were many of us back then, would do the same when within walking distance of that hallowed hideaway.

We took flight there because we knew it provided sanctuary.

We would watch the hustle and bustle along that stretch of Division Street, watch the sweeping, back-and-forth, back-and-forth movement of windshield wipers on cars stopped in mid-day traffic tie-ups and listen to rumbles of thunder roll across the heavens high above.

When the storm ended, most times as unexpectedly as it had started, we went our separate ways: to the “skyscraper” office tower across Division, to the county building on East Main where the registry office was located and where county court was in session and where the sheriff’s office was located, to offices of local lawyers just down the street, to one or another of the banks — those temples of commerce — on East Main.

It was a sighting of three pedestrians Friday morning gathered in front of Holy Trinity that brought the flashback. It was a sighting of scaffolding being erected outside the old brick building’s bell tower that made us stop.

One worker was at ground level, a second on the bell tower. It was good news to learn this place where the Good News has been proclaimed for almost 140 years at this downtown site would be going through repairs for an extended lease on life.

Holy Trinity had its start as a mission in Merrittsville, as Welland was called, in 1857. The original Holy Trinity Church had its start on Smith Street in 1859. After a few years a decision was made to a more centrally located site. The first service held in the second Holy Trinity church, located on Division Street, was in January 1878.

This “substantial brick building”, noted local author and historian William H. Lews, had been erected at a contracted price of $2,400.

The building has seen renovations, repairs and additions over the years. The bell tower was part of one of those projects, being added to the church about 1912. The new front brought the building 35 feet closer to Division Street, according to information in a commemorative book published for its 150th anniversary in 2007. The bell tower went through a second round of work in 1936 during which the bell was silent for a year.

But let’s fast forward to Monday of this week, when I spoke with Mark McGill, parishioner and “unofficial property manager” at Holy Trinity. He told me stone at the top of the bell tower is starting to deteriorate so workmen will be cleaning it and putting a preservative on it. The rest of the tower will be repointed, meaning bricks will be filled in or repaired.

“We’ve had a few pieces fall, they’re old. We want to make sure the integrity (of the tower) is where it should be.”

He said the bell tower work could take three to four weeks to complete.

Other projects are on the agenda in the “near future” including re-doing the entrance to the courtyard where a columbarium is located and upgrading interior lighting in the church itself.

McGill said Holy Trinity at the beginning of this month welcomed a new rector, Father Thomas Vaughan, who comes to Welland from St. David and St. Patrick Anglican Church in Guelph.

“We’re just breaking him in,” McGill quipped.

The parish will be celebrating its 160th anniversary in the fall. Full details of the celebration will be announced at a later date.

Its parishioners can be proud of a rich history and heritage, spiritually but also as a vibrant member of the larger Welland community.

Just two examples. For 13 years starting 1991, it was well known as the site of a soup kitchen and emergency shelter operated by the Community Resource and Action Centre, predecessor to Hope Centre. It also became site of the Festival of Arts brick mural, a 10,000-brick, seven colour outstanding work of art which still graces the west wall of the church’s Christian Education Building.

After all these years in downtown Welland, the old church is still a handsome presence. It has heart and soul and character.

It has been a welcoming presence, one way or another, for seekers who come to worship and for pedestrians who seek refuge during a sudden summer shower, count me as one of the latter.

May God continue to bless Holy Trinity for many years to come.

Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich