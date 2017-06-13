Record outflows to relieve Lake Ontario

Outflows on Lake Ontario will be increased to record levels, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said Tuesday.



The binational board met Monday and agreed to increase the outflow, through 32 turbines at the Moses Saunders Dam between Cornwall, ON and Massena, NY, to 10,400 cubic metres per second.



On its Facebook page, the board said the outflow increase will help with the rate of decline in Lake Ontario levels slightly, and provide additional relief to Lake Ontario riparians. A riparian is a person who owns land on the bank of a natural watercourse or body of water



It said this will be the highest Lake Ontario outflow that has ever been released on a sustained basis.



The higher outflows will initially be tested for a 72-hour period to allow the board and stakeholders to monitor any effects it may have.



Higher flows will increase currents in the St. Lawrence River, the board said in its post. It said the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. has advised the board that significant, additional mitigation measures will be deployed to maintain the safety of navigation during the higher flows.



The increased outflow will not have any significant effect on St. Lawrence River levels near Montreal as declining Ottawa River flows are expected to continue, and this will offset the effects of the increased Lake Ontario outflow, the board said.



In notices sent out to users, the Seaway said it plans to continue operations at the outflow conditions, even as it creates velocities higher than normal in navigation channels and variations in normal current patterns.



It said ships equipped with a bow thruster will have to use it when transiting the Montreal to Lake Ontario section of the waterway. It also said all tall ships and tows (tug-barge combinations) transiting Montreal to Lake Ontario must be capable of making a minimum of eight knots through the water.



Ships unable to transit safely at these flows may be subject to transit restrictions, the Seaway said.



“Mariners are to operate at the lowest safe speeds to minimize their wake, particularly when navigating close to shore,” it said

