Nadine Coy is selling her house and moving to Crystal Beach to start the next chapter of her life.

After 30 years of teaching for District School Board of Niagara, six at Stamford Collegiate and 24 at the Lifetime Learning Centre, Coy says she’s ready to relax and travel.

“It’s very mixed blessings leaving,” says Coy.

“You get very attached to not only staff — it’s a small staff and we’ve been together for many, many years. They’re family.”

She says she’s sad and happy at the same time.

“It’s a marvellous school and we all work really well together,” she said of staff at the learning centre. “To be hired to work here, you have to be a very loving and caring person.

“It’s not about the teaching. It’s about the mothering, is what it is. You know, some of these people come in, they’re complete strangers. By the end of the course they’re best friends, exchanging phone numbers and going out for lunch.”

Coy says she will miss the students the most.

“I’m going to miss the people feeling good about themselves. It’s hard to leave when you’ve taught such wonderful people and then that’s it, it’s over.”

She says she’d like to be spending her winters in Florida with her sister and brother-in-law, who are both retired teachers as well.

As a parting message to her colleagues, Coy says, “Keep doing what you’re doing cause you’re doing a great job. Take care of each other and always be there for each other. You’re wonderful. I hope you know that. Because you’re making a huge difference in a lot of lives.”